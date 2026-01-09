OTT Releases This Week: Movies & Shows to Watch (Jan 9-15, 2026)
Catch this week’s hottest OTT releases! From Netflix to Amazon Prime and JioHotstar, explore the latest movies and shows perfect for weekend entertainment.
Alpha Males Season 4 (Netflix)
A comedy-drama series that humorously explores modern masculinity, relationships, and friendships. The new season continues with witty satire, awkward situations, and relatable social commentary on changing gender roles and personal growth.
Mask (ZEE5)
A detective, Velu, becomes involved in a dangerous investigation when a mysterious masked gang emerges. As secrets, corruption, and hidden agendas unfold, he must confront the shocking truths and consequences of his actions.
Akhanda 2 (Netflix)
Nandamuri Balakrishna returns as divine warrior Akhanda and his twin, facing a new threat using black magic and biological warfare. Intense action, spiritual themes, and patriotic fervour drive this thrilling Telugu sequel.
People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix)
This Netflix release combines friendship, romance, and self-discovery. Beautiful vacation settings, charming interactions, and heartfelt conversations create an emotional story, reminding viewers how fleeting moments can lead to meaningful connections and memories.
De De Pyaar De 2 (Netflix)
The sequel continues the original’s light-hearted exploration of love and family dynamics. Netflix audiences can enjoy hilarious moments, witty dialogues, and chaotic romantic adventures, all woven into a fun, engaging, and entertaining narrative.
Balti (Amazon Prime Video)
This movie offers suspenseful storytelling, crime drama, and gripping twists. With strong performances, high-stakes situations, and intense sequences, this film keeps thriller enthusiasts engaged from start to finish with nonstop intrigue.
Downton Abbey (Netflix, Jio Hotstar)
A historical drama series centred on the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, blending period romance, class conflicts, social change, and emotional storytelling against the backdrop of early 20th-century England.
Your OTT Weekend Guide
This week’s OTT line-up is packed with action, comedy, romance, and suspense. From Netflix to Prime Video and JioHotstar, there’s something for everyone. Grab your snacks, settle in, and start streaming these top releases today!