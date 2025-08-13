(OUT) Bodoland Lottery Result Today 13-08-2025 LIVE: Assam state Wednesday lucky draw result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prizes and more

Bodoland Lottery Result Today is Out for August 13, 2025: The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published. Each ticket costs Rs. 2.