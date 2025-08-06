Bodoland Lottery Result Today 6 August 2025 (OUT): Assam state Thursday lucky draw result; Check Full winners list, ticket number 1st Prize, 2nd Prize

LIVE TV
Bodoland Lottery Result Today Are Out for August 6, 2025 (LIVE): The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been officially released by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Individuals who purchased tickets for the 2025 Bodoland Lottery can use this information to check their results. Operated under the Assam State Government, the Bodoland Lottery is a part of the larger Assam Lottery system. The lottery is conducted three times daily, with draws held at 3 PM. Each day, a large number of participants try their luck in this popular lottery. This update is especially important for current participants and those interested in understanding how the results are published.

The results for the Bodoland Lottery have been officially announced.

The Bodoland Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Bodoland Lottery Bumper Lottery today.

FUTURE SERIES RESULT

The above-mentioned are the winners of the Future Series result. To be out soon!

SINGAM SERIES RESULT

The above-mentioned are the winners of the Singam Series result. To be out soon!

KULL SERIES RESULT

The above-mentioned are the winners of the Kull Series result. To be out soon!

ROSA SERIES RESULT

The above-mentioned are the winners of the Rosa Series result. To be out soon!

Disclaimer

Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.

