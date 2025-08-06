Kerala Lottery Result Today 06-08-2025(OUT): Dhanalekshmi DL-12 lucky draw at 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT WEDNESDAY 06-08-2025: The Kerala lottery result for the draw that is for the ” Dhanalekshmi DL-12″ on Thursday, 6 August 2025, is now live at 3 PM. As a reminder, this is one of the seven drawings done weekly for the Kerala lotteries. This alphanumeric lottery has been assigned the code “DL,” which is comprised of the draw number and the code. The lucky winner of this lottery will receive a whopping one crore rupees as the first reward. The complete list of Kerala’s “Dhanalekshmi DL-12” lottery draw winners is provided below.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-08-2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)

5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)

6th Prize: ₹5,000 (5 K)

7th Prize: ₹1,000 (1 K)

8th Prize: ₹500

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000