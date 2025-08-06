Kerala Lottery Result Today 06-08-2025(OUT): Dhanalekshmi DL-12 lucky draw at 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT WEDNESDAY 06-08-2025: The Kerala lottery result for the draw that is for the ” Dhanalekshmi DL-12″ on Thursday, 6 August 2025, is now live at 3 PM. As a reminder, this is one of the seven drawings done weekly for the Kerala lotteries. This alphanumeric lottery has been assigned the code “DL,” which is comprised of the draw number and the code. The lucky winner of this lottery will receive a whopping one crore rupees as the first reward. The complete list of Kerala’s “Dhanalekshmi DL-12” lottery draw winners is provided below.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 01-08-2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹25,00,000 (25 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹15,00000 (15 Lakh)
5th Prize: ₹1,00,000 (1 Lakh)
6th Prize: ₹5,000 (5 K)
7th Prize: ₹1,000 (1 K)
8th Prize: ₹500
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
The results for the Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lottery have been officially announced.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Bumper Lottery today. One ticket costs Rs 50 only.
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- DW 248735
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 75 Lakh Winners Ticket No- DR 225447
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No: DW 329254
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No: DN 248735 DO 248735 DP 248735 DR 248735 DS 248735 DT 248735 DU 248735 DV 248735 DX 248735 DY 248735 DZ 248735
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 6109 5381 4205 2244 9460 6598 9 148 5134 6825 2000 8284 5630 4081 0276 7300 1513 2618 9620
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 3341 4408 7939 9214 9813 9970
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0152 0253 0858 1528 1572 2814 2906 3197 3780 3938 4196 4643 5033 5309 5674 5857 6106 6207 6274 6413 6693 7333 8176 8357 8364 8914 9103 9377 9754 9807
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0000 0068 0272 0316 0476 0615 1016 1212 1349 1365 1486 1496 1499 1505 1592 1605 2151 2336 2416 2642 2658 2821 2882 2966 2990 3272 3489 3549 3694 3698 3781 4103 4171 4589 4617 4635 4706 4759 4993 5067 5330 5467 5794 6101 6121 6209 6272 6541 6570 6643 6789 6878 6998 7059 7075 7423 7426 7427 7491 7560 7681 7736 7880 7978 8013 8044 8189 8693 8936 9295 9324 9527 9536 9622 9634 9955
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 1556 2619 1577 5799 5061 1487 1582 3415 8656 8334 2142 8765 7689 9538 3722 4621 3062 1920 0856 8094 7510 0378 8742 0060 2037 8479 3357 7358 8932 4545 3869 5036 7548 1262 5744 5112 1111 5734 5216 4864 4275 5401 1682 4930 3709 7628 3921 1464 4821 8549 0744 3810 1084
Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-12 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0187 0263 0273 0325 0350 0405 0463 0534 0663 0770 0833 0842 0844 0902 0923 0963 0989 1003 1009 1085 1104 1152 1197 1326 1335 1413 1670 1804 1809 1902 1939 2006 2559 2567 2698 2751 2823 2840 2920 3010 3042 3146 3174 3288 3355 3510 3602 3773 3805 3860 3949 3978 4162 4177 4318 4336 4470 4555 4567 4678 4908 4954 4982 5175 5195 5406 5456 5457 5465 5581 5639 5850 5957 6012 6052 6084 6170 6212 6220 6400 6443 6465 6522 6569 6587 6609 6699 6963 7101 7183 7192 7257 7365 7394 7437 7613 7712 7713 7809 7879 7913 8027 8102 8137 8225 8240 8340 8374 8425 8449 8469 8602 8659 8700 8712 8809 8867 9023 9066 9071 9086 9205 9216 9282 9340 9374 9386 9400 9426 9513 9535 9601 9630 9739 9788 9818 9883 9926
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.