(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-08-2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-15 lucky draw at 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 08-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Friday, August 8, 2025’s “Suvarna Keralam SK-15” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Just so you know, this is one of the seven drawings that are created every week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “SK,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous one crore rupees will be given as the first prize to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Suvarna Keralam SK-15” lottery draw winners are listed in full below.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-15
Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Results
Kerala State Lottery announced Suvarna Keralam SK-15 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- RG748405
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- RH296103
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No: RA897240
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No: RA 748405 RB 748405 RC 748405 RD 748405 RE 748405 RF 748405 RH 748405 RJ 748405 RK 748405 RL 748405 RM 748405
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0611 1234 1460 1515 1530 1551 2405 2602 3175 3935 4024 5449 5697 6097 6198 6380 7301 8918 9061 9216
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0556 8473 8955 8720 6024 4096 4872 1846 5135 2411 5628 5737 3082 5639 8723 4417 3097 1220 6072 2726 5944 4333 6349 1209 2600 5468 5798 3050 4772 3366 8640 9003 0575 1792 4237 5827 4760 2444 0559 2026 2464 4853 0918 8323 7722 2659 9429 8802 3587 7054 2175 8837
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0126 0598 0997 1178 1882 2339 2358 3187 3287 3717 3778 4573 4733 4905 5382 5389 6099 6211 6225 6302 6847 7153 7352 8424 8435 8579 8733 9575 9609 9682
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0556 0559 0575 0766 0918 0975 1209 1220 1343 1372 1405 1418 1586 1729 1792 1811 1846 2026 2175 2204 2291 2350 2411 2444 2464 2600 2659 2726 2838 3050 3082 3097 3253 3366 3587 3653 4096 4237 4333 4417 4760 4772 4853 4872 4974 5135 5192 5238 5468 5591 5628 5639 5737 5798 5827 5944 6024 6072 6322 6349 7054 7123 7469 7722 7894 8323 8473 8640 8720 8723 8802 8837 8904 8955 9003 9429
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 9804 7187 8396 7689 1982 3496 9969 0221 9259 1597 5197 9534 2719 3535 5068 4921 3504 9005 3141 0601 0036 0484 9402 5575 9428 0283 4151 8344 5404 2467 2212 0365 4425 3134
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.