(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-08-2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-15 lucky draw at 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 08-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Friday, August 8, 2025’s “Suvarna Keralam SK-15” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Just so you know, this is one of the seven drawings that are created every week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “SK,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous one crore rupees will be given as the first prize to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Suvarna Keralam SK-15” lottery draw winners are listed in full below.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-15

Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000