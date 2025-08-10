(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-08-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-15 lucky draw at 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY 08-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Thursday, August 10, 2025’s “Samrudhi SM-15” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “SM,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous one crore rupees will be given as the first prize to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Samrudhi SM-15” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-08-2025: Samrudhi SM-15 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Results
Kerala State Lottery announced Samrudhi SM-15 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- MA835995
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 25 Lakh
Second Prize 25 Lakh Winners Ticket No- MF837421
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No- ML398655
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No- MB 835995 MC 835995 MD 835995 ME 835995 MF 835995 MG 835995 MH 835995 MJ 835995 MK 835995 ML 835995 MM 835995
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 9130 4059 9054 1880 3145 4990 1617 7400 2999 4037 5154 2476 7223 2922 9671 7905 9647 5092
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0176 0770 1513 1585 1750 1949 2185 2977 3153 3334 3983 4497 4816 5170 5330 5427 5779 5942 6129 6837 7028 7329 7756 7823 8467 8566 8919 9318 9434 9503
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-15 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 7760 8949 6133 5221 7182 0767 0731 1034 3611 9071 6273 5096 7566 8483 9941 4411 3218 0075 3413 6722 5595 3835 0381 6118 3314 2425 8191 9631 3912 6354 8505 9830 2848 0026 9471 7513 3539 7734 4391 6135 8973 1008 3189 5877 5118 1296 4158 6899 4033 9024 9772 4804 2956 1523 4175 0784 2204 9553 9270 5453 6745 2953 6366 9890 4156 4842 7447 0967 8044 1536
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 7978 8560 5992 9735 9645 5775 5508 8346 4631 0815 4066 7054 6980 5369 1109 3511 0671 3436 7159 0834 7967 8237 7190 2854 6279 2625 4770 2672 6092 7636 8017 7843 3311 9114 6157 4255
Kerala Samrudhi SM-15 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No- 3640 6326 5337 3355 0981 0217 1297 2905 2813 4338 4713 4940 5310 6135 0894 5458 1364 0598 0105 2177 9535 6037 9702 3486 3126 3203 1369 8377 2196 3817 0686 3903 5957 6674 3174 1932 2869 1710 0920 6805 6154 9580 4284 5999 5160 6217 0479 4427 8314 8101 7417 8743 3922 6953 3327 0470 2685 9544 2729 3581 4293 4058 0199 1522 7806 7360 5684 4972 9271 8435 0670 6552 7863 0385 3340 2729 4523 0685 9462 1266 8473 0602 2478 7544 4222 3122 2452
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.