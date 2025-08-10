(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-08-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-15 lucky draw at 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY 08-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Thursday, August 10, 2025’s “Samrudhi SM-15” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “SM,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous one crore rupees will be given as the first prize to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Samrudhi SM-15” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-08-2025: Samrudhi SM-15 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000