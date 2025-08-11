(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 11-08-2025 LIVE: Bhagyathara BT-15 Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY 11-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Thursday, August 10, 2025’s “Bhagyathara BT-15” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “BT,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous one crore rupees will be given as the first prize to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Bhagyathara BT-15” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-08-2025: Bhagyathara BT-15 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Check out the winners below:
The Bhagyathara BT-15 Bumper Draw live results are out, along with the complete list of winning numbers. See if you’re one of the lucky winners!
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize Winners Ticket No- BM 631988
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize Winners Ticket No- 163870
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No: BM 391708
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No- BA 631988 BB 631988 BC 631988 BD 631988 BE 631988 BF 631988 BG 631988 BH 631988 BJ 631988 BK 631988 BL 631988
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0301 0428 1473 1702 2386 2883 3221 3445 4203 5089 6685 7177 7950 8125 8440 8526 8603 9208 9489 9687
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0006 6772 7139 8413 8481 9375
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0743 1088 1267 1468 1874 2284 2511 2800 3051 3304 3502 3539 3624 4047 4409 5262 5539 6134 6525 7022 7200 7314 7652 8072 8088 8301 8677 8858 9130 9203
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0387 0404 0578 0596 0633 0657 0730 0819 1236 1528 1582 1605 1633 1936 2058 2097 2351 2459 2615 2688 2861 3104 3479 3703 3707 3813 4012 4016 4399 4480 4527 4658 4673 4947 4969 5102 5124 5151 5467 5583 6181 6231 6238 6315 6421 6436 6515 6763 6766 6879 6898 7091 7198 7369 7473 7628 7792 7906 7942 7968 7990 8004 8051 8183 8186 8423 8545 8696 8741 8845 8880 9116 9173 9282 9851 9886
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 7260 7393 4620 5815 7215 3626 3423 5760 4668 2061 5250 7347 5827 1181 9433 0919 7835 0632 8090 9418 5702 0161 4905 0546 3957 9077 7650 5023 5150 1320 2281 0229 8557 3706 1391 8317 1031 5758 9189 6916 7350 7434 7873 5973 1337 2813 7459 1088 9234 9038 9885 1062 1264...
Kerala Bhagyathara BT-15 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 5299 0333 6205 8435 5536 5792 9266 3255 0065 9919 2859 2289 6485 0334 3382 4641 9121 5229 3696 5256 3801 5429 4752 7953 4798 6197 5211 4519 0843 2505 3368 6374 6786 2462 7832 6798 8389 3497 3551 4426 2911 4725 0322 7856 6383 6867 0690 2631 6266 9850 9833 9300 6649 5092 6125 3570 2541 2023 0287 6123 0590 9222 5198 1920 2845 9001 4988 3659 2563 6088 8864 6658 0990 4559 0577 8071 0362 4544 1654 1016 9124 1623 1309 7204 5443 2728 7521 7003 2461 0253 3237 8810 1534 4631 2037 3498 5908 2769 4449 6934 9340 5836 3200 6066 3027 1712 3824 6665 7067 2293 3007 4320 0454 8757 3850 9832 6950 0983 2242 6513 3036 1084
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.