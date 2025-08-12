(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-08-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TUESDAY 12-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Tuesday, August 12, 2025’s “Sthree Sakthi SS-480” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “SS,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Sthree Sakthi SS-480” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-08-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- SM 351367
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- SG 842859
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No: SM 853549
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No- SA 351367, SB 351367, SC 351367, SD 351367, SE 351367, SF 351367, SG 351367, SH 351367, SJ 351367, SK 351367, SL 351367, SM 351367
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0146, 0391, 0430, 0508, 0823, 2426, 2428, 2517, 4236, 4809, 5976, 6067, 6096, 6252, 6505, 7977, 8200, 8594, 8665, 9932
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 4875, 5498, 6699, 6770, 7293, 7673
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0317, 1278, 1459, 1507, 1658, 2099, 2414, 3099, 3176, 3576, 3853, 4024, 4147, 4330, 4747, 5450, 5933, 6144, 6845, 7072, 7534, 7726, 7829, 8067, 8927, 9223, 9298, 9356, 9737, 9775
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0082, 0184, 0417, 0467, 0479, 0624, 0676, 0812, 0842, 0941, 1485, 1568, 1690, 1928, 1976, 2023, 2111, 2247, 2344, 2380, 2383, 2599, 2654, 2689, 2807, 2810, 3074, 3436, 3454, 3815, 3844, 4089, 4225, 4291, 4313, 4422, 4653, 4736, 4830, 4840, 4920, 5026, 5055, 5100, 5414, 5603, 5712, 6152, 6215, 6424, 6593, 6597, 6620, 7074, 7127, 7285, 7469, 7504, 7667, 7843, 8062, 8140, 8240, 8441, 8569, 8683, 8808, 8870, 9203, 9221, 9405, 9439, 9636, 9777, 9946, 9956
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0023, 0167, 0207, 0244, 0274, 0325, 0333, 0368, 0429, 0455, 0476, 0496, 0583, 0936, 1066, 1080, 1151, 1467, 1650, 1733, 1841, 1857, 2036, 2044, 2069, 2140, 2271, 2369, 2475, 2619, 2863, 2951, 3234, 3298, 3497, 3693, 3697, 4038, 4052, 4192, 4274, 4355, 4489, 4554, 4814, 4836, 4887, 4911, 4959, 5023, 5089, 5160, 5325, 5353, 5374, 5720, 5809, 5823, 5856, 5929, 6202, 6264, 6565, 6623, 6696, 6863, 7022, 7158, 7241, 7243, 7308, 7372, 7880, 7937, 8070, 8076, 8262, 8513, 8572, 8709, 8727, 8777, 8824, 9016, 9035, 9122, 9157, 9565, 9668, 9694
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0062, 0129, 0299, 0316, 0412, 0505, 0598, 0637, 0804, 0919, 0976, 1001, 1087, 1279, 1323, 1365, 1395, 1581, 1582, 1588, 1625, 1716, 1770, 1797, 1827, 1921, 2012, 2045, 2088, 2159, 2169, 2230, 2250, 2251, 2410, 2683, 2691, 2917, 2925, 2938, 3044, 3106, 3139, 3141, 3246, 3248, 3260, 3310, 3428, 3433, 3459, 3467, 3702, 3737, 3927, 3960, 3993, 4136, 4139, 4194, 4217, 4221, 4404, 4482, 4501, 4513, 4538, 4709, 4740, 4898, 5005, 5090, 5103, 5198, 5314, 5335, 5404, 5434, 5752, 5768, 5784, 5868, 5949, 5988, 6023, 6042, 6045, 6284, 6388, 6413, 6669, 6691, 6782, 6808, 6812, 6828, 6837, 6852, 6916, 6936, 6956, 6989, 7030, 7052, 7067, 7099, 7250, 7411, 7413, 7424, 7527, 7561, 7594, 7636, 7669, 7670, 7700, 7813, 7820, 7833, 7900, 7915, 7956, 8016, 8021, 8254, 8425, 8533, 8586, 8599, 8660, 8675, 8733, 8838, 8842, 8945, 9011, 9084, 9097, 9315, 9378, 9394, 9580, 9632, 9655, 9696, 9803, 9859, 9928, 9989
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.