(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 12-08-2025 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TUESDAY 12-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Tuesday, August 12, 2025’s “Sthree Sakthi SS-480” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “SS,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Sthree Sakthi SS-480” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.

Kerala Lottery Result Today 10-08-2025: Sthree Sakthi SS-480 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000