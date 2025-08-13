(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-08-2025 LIVE: Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TUESDAY 12-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Wednesday, August 13, 2025’s “Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “DL,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Sthree Sakthi SS-480” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 13-08-2025: Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Results
Kerala State Lottery announced Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- DA 807900
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- DL 144187
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No: DG 229599
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No- DB 807900
DC 807900
DD 807900
DE 807900
DF 807900
DG 807900
DH 807900
DJ 807900
DK 807900
DL 807900
DM 807900
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0572, 1383, 1937, 2514, 3484, 3759, 5131, 5649, 6453, 6472, 6751, 6932, 7947, 8022, 8054, 8239, 9133, 9762, 9799, 9967
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 2790
3632
7343
9338
9901
9995
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0340 0499 0714 1004 1251 1788 1992 2029 2093 2424 2566 2636 2675 3095 3427 3875 4505 4622 4699 4814 4862 6132 6246 6889 7080 7649 7772 8681 8758 9723
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0007 0020 0041 0112 0460 0505 0749 0754 0835 0909 1375 1397 1476 1549 1584 1703 1866 2038 2248 2393 2755 2941 2963 3018 3157 3188 3229 3255 3317 3594 3707 3815 3832 3937 4179 4381 4624 4897 4905 5123 5500 5561 5844 6042 6089 6313 6326 6701 6740 6793 6795 6853 7011 7177 7354 7552 7599 7699 7767 7824 7980 8118 8176 8220 8480 8573 8655 9080 9142 9143 9203 9205 9256 9522 9743 9796
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 7980 6313 6089 7177 3157 9080 0754 0835 7011 6701 4179 9143 8220 6795 3937 4897 4624 9203 3832 6042 9205 3188 1703 7599 3317 9256 2248 2038 9522 0909 1584 5844 4381 5123 7354 5500 1397 3707 2941 0749 7552 8480 3229 0112 6793 3255 4905 1866 1476 7767 2755 6326...
Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-13 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.