(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-08-2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-585 Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 14-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Thursday, August 14, 2025’s “Karunya Plus KN-585” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “KN,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Karunya Plus KN-585” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-08-2025: Karunya Plus KN-585 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala State Lottery announced Karunya Plus KN-585 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- PJ 583002
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- PJ 658627
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No: PC 879180
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No- PA 583002 PB 583002
PC 583002 PD 583002 PE 583002 PF 583002 PG 583002 PH 583002 PK 583002 PL 583002 PM 583002
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0103 0251 0411 0522 0650 0824 1944 2497 3222 3580 4284 4292 5630 5894 6176 6576 6736 7270 7363 8411
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 3400 4378 5351 6993 7418 8464
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0139 0368 0450 0750 1219 1519 2105 4562 5137 5301 5325 5734 6009 6093 6540 6699 6857 6873 7088 7215 7608 7783 7895 8304 8448 8596 8697 8903 9294 9928
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 9145 9043 5786 4066 7096 7054 5717 4504 8752 2788 8957 3634 7754 3558 0266 8128 4117 8894 6583 4813 4689 7199 0967 9684 0443 5331 8272 1436 7400 3300 0693 6498 2851 1942 3603 3816 8586 9097 8498 1876 2727 1012 3422 8011 2958 2236 3486 0366 8969 8443 2414 6627 9459 2628 4118 5873 5049 1930 1080 1919 5427 3567 9692 2535 6155 0486 7220 6379 6382 4522...
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No-
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-585 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No:
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.