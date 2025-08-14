(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 14-08-2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-585 Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 14-08-2025 LIVE:

The Kerala lottery result for Thursday, August 14, 2025’s “Karunya Plus KN-585” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “KN,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Karunya Plus KN-585” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.