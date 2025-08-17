Home>

(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 17-08-2025 LIVE: Samrudhi SM-16 Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 17-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Sunday, August 17, 2025’s “Samrudhi SM-16” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “SM,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Samrudhi SM-16” lottery draw winners are listed below in full. Kerala Lottery Result Today 17-08-2025: Samrudhi SM-16 Lottery Prize Money Details

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

2/ 12 Kerala Samrudhi SM-16 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- MU 819960

3/ 12 Kerala Samrudhi SM-16 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- MR 813336

4/ 12 Kerala Samrudhi SM-16 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh Third Prize Winners Ticket No- MN 444621

5/ 12 Kerala Samrudhi SM-16 16 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 Winner's Ticket No- MN 819960 MO 819960 MP 819960 MR 819960 MS 819960 MT 819960 MV 819960 MW 819960 MX 819960 MY 819960 MZ 819960

6/ 12 Kerala Samrudhi SM-16 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000 4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0404 0503 2017 2027 3193 3416 3508 4482 4949 5690 7435 7537 7989 8030 8264 8275 8365 8890 9737 9976

7/ 12 Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK 16 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000 5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0472 2700 3990 6649 6697 9041

8/ 12 Kerala Samrudhi SM-16 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000 6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0322 1197 1425 1872 1882 2005 2217 2921

3309 4247 4376 5400

5443 5445 5814 5921

5927 6458 6666 6706

6984 7362 7371 7779

7964 8064 8931 9616

9818 9863

9/ 12 Kerala Samrudhi SM-16 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500 7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0085 0105 0351 0436 0692 0791 0963

1199 1479 1563 1569 1860 1929 2108

2164 2339 2395 2460 2610 2663 2803 2911 2940 3075 3097 3131 3240 3530 3555 3566 3801 3968 3969 4019 4045 4056 4067 4326 4501 4555 4590 4642 4781 4901 5322 5331 5856 6008 6011 6319 6494 6581 6637 7250 7512 7551 7726 8002 8029 8106 8218 8219 8415 8453 8492 8505 8702 8784 8956 8989 9034 9039 9070 9312 9348 9695

10/ 12 Kerala Samrudhi SM-16 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200 8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0065 0146 0237 0473 0827 0840 0871 0910 0914 0938 1034 1088 1382 1470 1548 1664 1756 1807 1972 2099 2160 2387 2424 2518 2528 2551 2575 2741 2759 2782 2814 3259 3296 3342 3365 3371 3397 3424 3428 3748 3797 3865 3939 4011 4279 4418 4457 4738 4906 4924 4953 5003 5183 5290 5379 5645 5652 6087 6207 6237 6438 6877 7031 7083 7096 7253 7472 7488 7556 7814 7818 7844 7926 7979 7990 8145 8161 8236 8263 8332 8421 8471 8558 8678 8746 8891 9269 9466 9577 9779 9865 9904

11/ 12 Kerala Samrudhi SM-16 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100 9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0038 0050 0138 0182 0344 0385 0468 0478 0540 0574 0720 0752 0769 0781 0828 0860 0893 0931 0965 0977 1049 1109 1274 1362 1372 1441 1457 1619 1623 1675 1688 1708 1734 1737 1773 1852 1947 1986 2191 2233 2235 2252 2272 2674 2739 2755 2756 2801 2943 2955 3042 3096 3151 3190 3246 3255 3257 3278 3294 3443 3493 3535 3553 3565 3632 3651 3669 3764 3913 3932 3945 4096 4252 4344 4367 4412 4447 4535 4819 5016 5070 5145 5246 5248 5274 5362 5371 5454 5483 5669 5772 5839 5953 6149 6298 6312 6406 6407 6450 6511 6600 6643 6664 6725 6749 6761 6790 6793 6937 6959 6994 7206 7278 7370 7414 7528 7558 7611 7637 7658 7734 7809 7941 7981 8017 8052 8061 8090 8157 8266 8409 8514 8592 8686 8752 8753 8804 8880 8951 9116 9150 9177 9222 9252 9335 9374 9530 9795 9845 9943