(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 22 August 2025 LIVE: Suvarna Keralam SK-16 Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT FRIDAY 22-08-2025 LIVE: The Kerala lottery result for Friday, August 22, 2025’s “Suvarna Keralam SK-16” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Please note that this is one of the seven drawings created each week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “SK,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous prize of one crore rupees will be awarded to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Suvarna Keralam SK-16” lottery draw winners are listed below in full.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 22-08-2025: Suvarna Keralam SK-16 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Kerala State Lottery announced Suvarna Keralam SK-16 results today. Prizes include Rs 1 crore, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 25 lakh. Tickets cost Rs 50 each.
Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-16 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- RV 209957
Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- RX 141148
Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No- RS 201072
Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No- RN 209957 RO 209957
RP 209957 RR 209957
RS 209957 RT 209957
RU 209957 RW 209957
RX 209957 RY 209957 RZ 209957
Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0352 0566 0832 2383 2580 2590 2797 3155 3779 3929 4802 5295 5859 5955 6326 7039 7636 7669 8945 9184
Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0110 0376 0764 4371 8114 9935
Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0077 0300 0520 0774 1314 1845 2261 2433 2676 3071 3096 4056 4468 4729 4812 4937 5110 5738 6118 6212 6358 6525 6832 7167 7180 8060 8077 8451 9754 9958
Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0150 0170 0297 0448 0461 0600 0609 0630 0826 0846 1142 1173 1338 1460 1501 1546 1563 1766 2233 2253 2272 2284 2522 2529 2540 2552 2602 3081 3198 3465 3656 3765 3775 3861 4363 4405 4544 4646 4959 5132 5458 5480 5910 6026 6192 6789 6954 7036 7065 7354 7442 7457 7462 7606 7886 8075 8427 8887 9025 9105 9239 9418 9628
Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0150 0170 0297 0448 0461 0600 0609 0630 0826 0846 1142 1173 1338 1460 1501 1546 1563 1766 2233 2253 2272 2284 2522 2529 2540 2552 2602 3081 3198 3465 3656 3765 3775 3861 4363 4405 4544 4646 4959 5132 5458 5480 5910 6026 6192 6789 6954 7036 7065 7354 7442 7457 7462 7606 7886 8075 8427 8887 9025 9105 9239 9418 9628
Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No: 4464 1300 1576 8237 2800 7962 1065 3890 3277 3612 5946 3613 4671 3540 6034 4295 5801 3301 8829 8907 9261 2265 1981 7746 6959 5449 2395 9082 3533 8090 5854 4925 7991 8329 1869 7524 8653 0129 2398 2021 2231 8088 9251 7520 7372 5479 8450 7249 3831 9560 6163 1100 2350 9544 0412 0699 4368 4856 9302 4944 8616 5158 8720 3230 6955 9633 3410 9221 8908 0245
Disclaimer
Lottery participation involves financial risk. Results published here are for informational purposes only. Verify winning numbers with the official Kerala Lottery website before claiming any prize.