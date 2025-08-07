(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 07-08-2025: Karunya Plus KN-584 lucky draw at 3 PM Full Winners List– Check 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner, 2nd, 3rd Prizes and more
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT THURSDAY 07-08-2025: The Kerala lottery result for Thursday, August 7, 2025’s “Karunya Plus KN-584” draw is currently available at 3 PM. Just so you know, this is one of the seven drawings that are created every week for the Kerala lottery. The code for this alphanumeric lottery is “KN,” which consists of the code plus the draw number. An enormous one crore rupees will be given as the first prize to the fortunate lottery winner. Kerala’s “Karunya Plus KN-584” lottery draw winners are listed in full below.
Kerala Lottery Result Today 07-08-2025: Karunya Plus KN-584 Lottery Prize Money Details
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
The results for the Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lottery have been officially announced.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Karunya Plus KN-584 Bumper Lottery today. One ticket costs Rs 50 only.
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- PN 612922
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh
Second Prize 30 Lakh Winners Ticket No- PT 633404
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh
Third Prize Winners Ticket No- PV 560902
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winner's Ticket No- PO 612922 PP 612922 PR 612922 PS 612922 PT 612922 PU 612922 PV 612922 PW 612922 PX 612922 PY 612922 PZ 612922
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0082 2085 3111 3204 3970 5320 5497 5736 6022 6085 6131 6133 6289 6511 6779 7315 7577 7791 8138 8996
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0119 1008 2056 6326 6896 8174
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000
6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0901 0934 1022 1129 1343 1969 2716 2857 3066 3190 3261 3505 4424 4506 4923 5150 5838 6147 6351 6502 6928 7181 7736 7800 7834 8011 8034 8370 9410 9750
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500
7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 9695 5228 5877 6976 4056 5116 9346 9049 3507 0888 9000 8206 6408 1982 2993 6772 0032 4918 3142 4309 4166 9362 6586 7998 0577 2803 9035 4418 9497 8726 6157 7130 6991 5755 5130 7624 9986 4619 7727 1772 6016 3782 4059 2094 7836 0051 9588 7929 5967 2170 7111 7681 1055 2130 7948 5663 2122 0227 1139 6761 4327 8078 5774 5707 6716 1455 9983 4467 8126 3484 3515 3972
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200
8th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0283 0491 0495 0602 0677 0699 0778 0909 1016 1029 1094 1385 1420 1664 1676 1713 1837 1849 2008 2015 2077 2283 2311 2384 2393 2460 2468 2619 2638 2640 2652 2844 3413 3509 3737 3920 4078 4195 4209 4267 4322 4346 4592 4716 4817 4843 4942 4964 5114 5277 5491 5499 5621 5708 5827 5862 5870 5959 6028 6143 6172 6254 6944 7147 7193 7289 7290 7443 7581 7622 7783 7812 8400 8433 8683 8719 8838 9215 9328 9371 9413 9460 9685 9808
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-584 Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100
9th Prize Winners Ticket No- 1425 3537 3214 4842 6729 1640 1809 9135 1116 1624 0757 6690 9289 5986 3991 9900 2313 7708 7765 1872 6910 0742 2518 6782 0162 3359 1223 7778 4521 2219 2864 5470 2725 7401 4966 5018 9981 2816 6379 5780 6984 6868 1134 0317 6316 3893 9674 6126 6849 1977 4614 5027 5345 4493 2164 7236 4350 2268 5133 7612 8407 3753 6639 0871 1566 2520 6789 5122 9795 9169 5262 4088 4064 0441 3287 4067 2180 3099 0482 1603 9661 8442 3698 4482 4963 6905 6404 5945 3885 0616 2924 4059 7398 5215 8760 4509 8247 0781 3187 2454 2678 7300 9567 2239 0073 7512 6501 8892 2682 1741 4220 8117 9507 5867 7513 5420 6458 8855 7195 7483 7585 9385 3020 5439 6795 3087 2200 9153 9025 0556 5912 1438 9 362 7546 5348 1494 9997 2573 0797 7226
