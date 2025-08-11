(OUT) Nagaland 1 PM Lottery Result 11 August 2025: Check Monday Dear Dwarka Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results for Monday, August 11, 2025, will be broadcast live. The DEAR DWARKA MORNING draw will take place at 1 PM, DEAR BLITZEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR FINCH NIGHT at 8 PM. Each of these lotteries features an impressive top prize of 1 Crore Rupees. Nagaland Lottery on 11-08-2025 offers prizes: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore, 2nd Prize Rs 9,000, 3rd Prize Rs 450, 4th Prize Rs 250, 5th Prize Rs 120, and a Consolation Prize of Rs 1,000. Keep watching for updates on the results and continue scrolling to see the winners’ list.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR DWARKA MORNING Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR DWARKA MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 57K 57535
DEAR DWARKA MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 01968 02943 07754 16117 26080 56252 62076 76071 89514 97543
DEAR DWARKA MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 0502 0559 1375 4321 4761 5771 5950 7343 7400 8917
DEAR DWARKA MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0161 1139 2097 3572 5614 6019 7086 7142 8049 8831
DEAR DWARKA MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0193 1115 2327 3291 3990 5232 6054 6701 7460 8879 0196 1179 2643 3323 4229 5268 6198 6952 7745 8887 0264 1388 2646 3327 4427 5286 6234 6965 8010 9202 0312 1511 2715 3451 4445 5297 6347 6985 8193 9494 0316 1562 2934 3555 4727 5316 6374 7007 8337 9534 0331 1720 2953 3663 4923 5371 6461 7009 8347 95550581 1752 3032 3806 5079 5580 6470 7045 8477 9577 0655 2066 3214 3823 5090 5607 6498 7092 8606 9592 0689 2207 3219 3949 5108 5665 6596 7277 8618 9710 0742 2269 3228 3980 5191 5704 6630 7357 8727 9714
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.