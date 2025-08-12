(OUT) Nagaland 1 PM Lottery Result 12 August 2025: Check Tuesday DEAR PARROT Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize, and More
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results for Tuesday, August 12, 2025, will be broadcast live. The DEAR PARROT draw will take place at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Each of these lotteries features an impressive top prize of 1 Crore Rupees. Nagaland Lottery on 12-08-2025 offers prizes: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore, 2nd Prize Rs 9,000, 3rd Prize Rs 450, 4th Prize Rs 250, 5th Prize Rs 120, and a Consolation Prize of Rs 1,000. Keep watching for updates on the results and continue scrolling to see the winners’ list.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR PARROT Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR PARROT, Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 59C 46478
Consolation Prize ₹1,000 (For Seller ₹500)
46478 (All Remaining Serial & Series of 1st Prize No.)
DEAR PARROT, Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 07624, 10556, 13642, 38981, 60680, 71041, 84830, 88507, 92878, 96392
DEAR PARROT, Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners- 1030, 2073, 3648, 4327, 4615, 5784, 5914, 6146, 8488, 9234
DEAR PARROT, Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No- 1677, 1999, 2661, 4631, 4876, 5742, 5774, 6638, 8156, 9591
DEAR PARROT, Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0094, 1289, 2243, 3445, 4447, 5459, 6175, 7297, 8208, 9040, 0168, 1344, 2253, 3462, 4530, 5561, 6178, 7358, 8282, 9048, 0387, 1401, 2513, 3498, 4802, 5634, 6429, 7510, 8296, 9324, 0430, 1502, 2523, 3531, 4908, 5738, 6452, 7540, 8329, 9403, 0420, 1585, 2675, 3594, 4910, 5796, 6460, 7546, 8590, 9430
0760, 1858, 2972, 4093, 5918, 5908, 6688, 7775, 8638, 9580
0863, 1954, 3269, 4190, 5920, 6088, 7158, 7881, 8724, 9955
1056, 2017, 3438, 4311, 5444, 6102, 7276, 7905, 8774, 9997
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.