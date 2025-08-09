(OUT) Nagaland 1 PM Lottery Result 9 August 2025: Check Saturday Dear Narmada Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More
Lottery Results for Nagaland Sambad State as of Today, August 9, 2025 Saturday LIVE: Nagaland State Lottery results DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK, NIGHT, 8 PM Today, Saturday, August 09, 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, the weekly lottery will be announced. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day’s lotteries. This is the outcome for the 1 pm lottery.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR NARMADA MORNING Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 90B 25076
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 11084 28815 30877 35949 41134 42388 67290 69712 91095 95308
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 1588 2512 2763 3494 3618 4290 5716 8071 8277 9302
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0368 1580 1729 3183 3981 6026 6378 6805 7028 7891
DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0014 0890 1678 2600 3968 5139 5930 6407 7026 8857 0026 0945 1682 2755 4016 5161 6054 6408 7073 8993 0055 0979 1768 2951 4026 5194 6063 6458 7351 9019 0291 1140 1780 2990 4197 5265 6076 6549 7426 9251 0377 1189 1823 3184 4241 5282 6233 6553 7430 9478 0452 1380 1872 3294 4524 5349 6245 6801 7556 9489 0560 1485 1973 3309 4551 5358 6303 6885 7573 9606 0583 1530 1984 3433 4891 5469 6324 6895 8298 9855 0854 1539 2558 3476 5065 5674 6394 6914 8681 9899 0865 1562 2592 3705 5095 5780 6402 6965 8789 9907
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.