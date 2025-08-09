(OUT) Nagaland 1 PM Lottery Result 9 August 2025: Check Saturday Dear Narmada Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More

Lottery Results for Nagaland Sambad State as of Today, August 9, 2025 Saturday LIVE: Nagaland State Lottery results DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK, NIGHT, 8 PM Today, Saturday, August 09, 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, the weekly lottery will be announced. Bumper 1 Crore Rupees is the first prize in all three of the day’s lotteries. This is the outcome for the 1 pm lottery.