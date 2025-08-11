(OUT) Nagaland 6 PM Lottery Result 11 August 2025: Check Saturday Dear Blitzen Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results for Monday, August 11, 2025, will be broadcast live. The DEAR DWARKA MORNING draw will take place at 1 PM, DEAR BLITZEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR FINCH NIGHT at 8 PM. Each of these lotteries features an impressive top prize of 1 Crore Rupees. Nagaland Lottery on 11-08-2025 offers prizes: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore, 2nd Prize Rs 9,000, 3rd Prize Rs 450, 4th Prize Rs 250, 5th Prize Rs 120, and a Consolation Prize of Rs 1,000. Keep watching for updates on the results and continue scrolling to see the winners’ list.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 89C 11582
DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 00875 12603 47692 50954 54072 54947 61449 61531 67622 72291
DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 0479 1507 3173 7209 7451 7595 7684 7717 7974 9595
DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0134 0838 0990 2128 5400 6831 7277 8390 8832 8873
DEAR BLITZEN EVENING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0055 1042 1957 3297 4792 5725 6608 7463 8480 9206 0079 1064 1998 3456 4794 5816 6832 7542 8530 9217 0124 1290 2108 3586 4858 5879 6905 7556 8593 9234 0228 1305 2172 3624 4881 5897 6908 7758 8626 9432 0458 1399 2292 3710 4916 5985 6936 7909 8684 9479 0560 1413 2586 3780 5139 6054 7069 8093 8734 9520 0656 1461 2667 4193 5262 6149 7159 8286 8875 9553 0830 1858 2731 4201 5584 6180 7413 8310 8924 9686 0860 1889 3099 4240 5607 6336 7439 8324 8964 9730 0993 1943 3159 4782 5676 6487 7453 8464 8990 9940
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.