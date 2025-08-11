(OUT) Nagaland 6 PM Lottery Result 11 August 2025: Check Saturday Dear Blitzen Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results for Monday, August 11, 2025, will be broadcast live. The DEAR DWARKA MORNING draw will take place at 1 PM, DEAR BLITZEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR FINCH NIGHT at 8 PM. Each of these lotteries features an impressive top prize of 1 Crore Rupees. Nagaland Lottery on 11-08-2025 offers prizes: 1st Prize Rs 1 Crore, 2nd Prize Rs 9,000, 3rd Prize Rs 450, 4th Prize Rs 250, 5th Prize Rs 120, and a Consolation Prize of Rs 1,000. Keep watching for updates on the results and continue scrolling to see the winners’ list.