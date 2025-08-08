(OUT) Nagaland 6 PM Lottery Result 8th August: Check Friday Dear Dasher Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 08-08-2025 LIVE: The official outcomes of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be released today Friday, August 08, 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM accordingly. The top award in all three lotteries today is a bumper sum of 1 crore rupees.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR DASHER EVENING Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR DASHER EVENING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 92K 35846
DEAR DASHER EVENING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 02630 15489 18888 43218 49199 63660 75239 87913 88555 97272
DEAR DASHER EVENING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 0140 2951 3771 5508 6465 7988 8519 8680 8900 9012
DEAR DASHER EVENING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 1490 1738 2110 2350 3722 6233 6945 7444 7878 9166
DEAR DASHER EVENING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0263 1271 2476 3640 4485 5520 6881 7810 8449 9056 0297 1428 2517 3777 4508 5809 6943 7836 8498 9127 0332 1456 2584 3875 4918 5953 7172 7890 8527 9141 0481 1600 2745 3898 4993 6266 7602 7987 8658 9322 0496 1670 2980 3899 5021 6335 7681 8006 8742 9637 0702 2173 3011 3932 5107 6396 7699 8019 8747 9659 0781 2174 3294 4039 5191 6443 7703 8151 8765 9688 0863 2207 3299 4168 5294 6503 7709 8230 8771 9770 0925 2455 3357 4250 5334 6505 7788 8292 8829 9823 1077 2472 3541 4468 5385 6666 7804 8369 9016 9931
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.