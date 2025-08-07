(Out) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 7 August 2025 – Check MAHANADI Morning Thursday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 07-08-2025 LIVE: Results of the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING scheduled for 1 PM, DEAR MAHANADI scheduled for 6 PM, and DEAR DANCER EVENING scheduled for 6 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is a bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results, check below.