(Out) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 7 August 2025 – Check MAHANADI Morning Thursday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 07-08-2025 LIVE: Results of the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING scheduled for 1 PM, DEAR MAHANADI scheduled for 6 PM, and DEAR DANCER EVENING scheduled for 6 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is a bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results, check below.
Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 86E 97826
Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 12408, 20871, 23023, 45332, 51873
52441, 57382, 58572, 72551, 99682
Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 1921, 1929, 2673, 4693, 5212
6162, 7023, 7596, 8636, 9171
Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 2529, 2590, 3774, 5842, 6063
6632, 7362, 8278, 8413, 9004
Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0228, 1433, 2490, 3486, 4208, 5177
6097, 7671, 8312, 9339, 2495, 3516
5244, 5357, 6408, 7804, 8882, 9440
Consolation Prize: Rs. 1000
Winners Ticket No: 97826
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorised Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.