  • (Out) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 7 August 2025 – Check MAHANADI Morning Thursday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 07-08-2025 LIVE: Results of the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING scheduled for 1 PM, DEAR MAHANADI scheduled for 6 PM, and DEAR DANCER EVENING scheduled for 6 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is a bumper 1 Crore Rupees. For results, check below. 

By: Last Updated: August 7, 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the Dear Mahanadi Bumper Lottery today.

Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 86E 97826

Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000

Second Prize Winner Numbers- 12408, 20871, 23023, 45332, 51873
52441, 57382, 58572, 72551, 99682

Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450

Third Prize Winners: 1921, 1929, 2673, 4693, 5212
6162, 7023, 7596, 8636, 9171

Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250

4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 2529, 2590, 3774, 5842, 6063
6632, 7362, 8278, 8413, 9004

Dear Mahanadi, Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120

5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0228, 1433, 2490, 3486, 4208, 5177
6097, 7671, 8312, 9339, 2495, 3516
5244, 5357, 6408, 7804, 8882, 9440

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1000

Winners Ticket No: 97826

Disclaimer

Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorised Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.

