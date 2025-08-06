(Out) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 6 PM Result Today 6 August 2025 – Check DEAR CUPID EVENING Wednesday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery update for Wednesday, 06-08-2025: The results for the DEAR INDUS MORNING lottery, set to take place at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced. Each of these three lotteries features a grand prize of 1 Crore Rupees. To view the results, please check below.
The results for the Sikkim State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR CUPID EVENING Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- 90B 90643
DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- 07409 08698 11659 37065 38329 64918 83601 85724 86795 90790
DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: 2040 2991 3400 5146 5230 5619 6970 7108 7316 8789
DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0856 1836 2194 2430 3235 3587 5977 6443 7338 8378
DEAR CUPID EVENING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: 0091 0590 1191 2163 3285 4599 5212 6207 7111 8477 0182 0623 1268 2185 3314 4813 5247 6329 7310 8521 0246 0747 1485 2369 3398 4837 5259 6335 7395 8537 0279 0763 1804 2391 3487 4967 5401 6378 7691 8664 0290 0793 1821 2441 3551 4972 5410 6402 7747 8730 0346 0869 1901 2562 3810 4978 5642 6404 7781 9083 0375 0915 1940 2597 3813 5002 5753 6429 7966 9208 0461 0918 2004 2852 3826 5027 5969 6749 8119 9326 0481 0945 2072 2913 4091 5094 6075 6838 8323 9496 0525 1081 2135 3265 4421 5164 6137 7042 8395 9777
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.