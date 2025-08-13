(OUT) Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 1 PM 13 August 2025: Check Wednesday Dear Indus Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, will be broadcast live. The DEAR INDUS MORNING draw will take place at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM. Each of these lotteries features an impressive top prize of 1 Crore Rupees. Other prizes include 1st Prize of 1 Crore, 2nd Prize of 9,000, 3rd Prize of 450, 4th Prize of 250, 5th Prize of 120, and a Consolation Prize of Rs 1,000. Keep watching for updates on the results.
The results for the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery have been officially announced.
The Nagaland Sambad Lottery Department has announced the long-awaited results of the DEAR INDUS MORNING Bumper Lottery today.
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs 1 Crore
First Prize 1 Crore Winner Number- to be announced
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs 9000
Second Prize Winner Numbers- to be announced
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs 450
Third Prize Winners: to be announced
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs 250
4th Prize Winners Ticket No: to be announced
DEAR INDUS MORNING Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs 120
5th Prize Winners Ticket No: to be announced
Disclaimer
Lottery participation is subject to local laws and regulations. Results are provided for informational purposes only. Please verify official results through authorized Nagaland State Lottery sources before claiming any prize. Gambling can be addictive; play responsibly.