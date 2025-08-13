(OUT) Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 1 PM 13 August 2025: Check Wednesday Dear Indus Lucky Draw Full Winners List, 1st Prize Wins ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prize and More

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, will be broadcast live. The DEAR INDUS MORNING draw will take place at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM. Each of these lotteries features an impressive top prize of 1 Crore Rupees. Other prizes include 1st Prize of 1 Crore, 2nd Prize of 9,000, 3rd Prize of 450, 4th Prize of 250, 5th Prize of 120, and a Consolation Prize of Rs 1,000. Keep watching for updates on the results.