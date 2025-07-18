LIVE TV
  Overactive Bladder? 5 Lifestyle Changes That Really Work for Better Control and Relief

Overactive Bladder? 5 Lifestyle Changes That Really Work for Better Control and Relief

An overactive bladder can impact your day-to-day life and the way you sleep. To reduce urgency, prevent leaks, and improve bladder control, both men and women can make simple, doctor-approved lifestyle changes.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Natural Relief Suggestions

An overactive bladder can interrupt your sleep and ability to perform day to day tasks. Using the following suggestions into your daily life can impact your symptoms significantly as well as improve bladder control with no harm.

Reduce the amount of caffeine and alcohol

Reducing the amount of caffeine (coffee and tea) and alcohol you consume each day may help with urgency and frequency to urinate.

Eat a bladder friendly diet

Do not eat spicy foods, citric fruit or anything with artificial sweeteners. Try eating a diet including fiber to protect and support your bladder and especially to avoid constipation.

Timed Voiding Exercise

To avoid surprises and take control over your bladder, practice timed voiding, or urination every 2-4 hours.

Kegels may help

Daily Kegel exercises will strengthen your pelvic floor muscles, which may help with bladder control and leaking.

Stay active and manage weight

Weight can affect an overactive bladder as pressure may be applied to the bladder. Managing weight and exercising can greatly improve your symptoms.

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult your healthcare provider before making lifestyle changes.

