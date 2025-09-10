Overthinking? These 5 Bhagavad Gita Shloks Will Bring You Calm
In today’s fast-paced world, our minds often get caught in a whirlwind of thoughts, worries, and what-ifs. Overthinking can cloud our judgment, drain our energy, and steal our peace. But ancient wisdom offers a timeless remedy. The Bhagavad Gita, one of the most profound spiritual texts, holds powerful verses that guide us to calm the restless mind and find clarity amidst chaos.
This photo gallery presents 5 essential Bhagavad Gita shloks that can help you break free from the cycle of overthinking. Each shlok is accompanied by simple, relatable explanations to inspire mindfulness and inner balance. Whether you’re seeking peace in daily life or a fresh perspective on your worries, these verses offer a path toward mental calmness and focused action.
Explore these sacred words and let their wisdom soothe your mind and uplift your spirit.
(Disclaimer: The images and information featured in this gallery are publicly available and have been sourced primarily from social platform ‘Pinterest’. The content is shared for informational and educational purposes only. All visual content remains the property of its original creators, and full credit is given wherever possible. If you are the owner of any image and wish for it to be removed or credited differently, please contact us directly.)
Bhagavad Gita: Chapter 2, Verse 47
कर्मण्येवाधिकारस्ते मा फलेषु कदाचन।
मा कर्मफलहेतुर्भूर्मा ते सङ्गोऽस्त्वकर्मणि॥
You have the right to perform your prescribed duties, but you are not entitled to the fruits of your actions. Never consider yourself the cause of the results, nor be attached to inaction.
Why it helps:
Focus on your actions, not the outcomes. This reduces anxiety over what might happen and keeps you grounded in the present.
Bhagavad Gita: Chapter 6, Verse 5
उद्धरेदात्मनात्मानं नात्मानमवसादयेत्।
आत्मैव ह्यात्मनो बन्धुरात्मैव रिपुरात्मनः॥
One must uplift oneself by one’s own efforts and should not degrade oneself. The mind alone is the friend of the self, and the mind alone is the enemy of the self.
Why it helps:
Overthinking often comes from self-doubt. This shlok reminds you to be your own best friend, not your enemy.
Bhagavad Gita: Chapter 2, Verse 50
बुद्धियुक्तो जहातीह उभे सुकृतदुष्कृते।
तस्माद्योगाय युज्यस्व योगः कर्मसु कौशलम्॥
One who is devoted to the path of wisdom discards both good and bad karma in this life. Therefore, engage in yoga, which is skill in action.
Why it helps:
Encourages focused, mindful action instead of spiraling into endless thought.
Bhagavad Gita: Chapter 18, Verse 66
सर्वधर्मान्परित्यज्य मामेकं शरणं व्रज।
अहं त्वां सर्वपापेभ्यो मोक्षयिष्यामि मा शुचः॥
Abandon all varieties of duty and simply surrender unto Me alone. I will liberate you from all sinful reactions; do not fear.
Why it helps:
This shlok teaches surrender and trust — letting go of control can stop the mind’s endless worrying.
Bhagavad Gita: Chapter 2, Verse 14
मात्रास्पर्शास्तु कौन्तेय शीतोष्णसुखदुःखदाः।
आगमापायिनोऽनित्यास्तांस्तितिक्षस्व भारत॥
O son of Kunti, the senses experience the sensations of heat and cold, pleasure and pain, which come and go and are temporary. Endure them bravely.
Why it helps:
Reminds you that emotions and thoughts are temporary- no need to get stuck over them.