LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena biker arrested Delhi police Nissan IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Paathirathri OTT RELEASE: When & Where To Watch Navya Nair’s Malayalam Crime Thriller | Platform, Story & Cast Details

Paathirathri OTT RELEASE: When & Where To Watch Navya Nair’s Malayalam Crime Thriller | Platform, Story & Cast Details

Malayalam crime thriller Paathirathri is now available for digital streaming. The film has gained attention for its gripping night-patrol investigation plot. It explores moral dilemmas faced by police officers during a critical case. Strong performances and realistic storytelling add depth to the suspense. From OTT release date to story and plot, here’s everything you need to know about the film Paathirathri.

Published By: Published: February 18, 2026 11:18:48 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Paathirathri OTT Release Date
1/6
Paathirathri OTT RELEASE: When & Where To Watch Navya Nair's Malayalam Crime Thriller | Platform, Story & Cast Details

Paathirathri OTT Release Date

The Malayalam crime thriller premiered digitally on February 13, 2026. Viewers who missed the theatrical release can now watch it online.

You Might Be Interested In
Paathrathri OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?
2/6

Paathrathri OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?

It is streaming exclusively on ZEE5. Available in Malayalam with OTT access via subscription.

Paathirathri Cast
3/6

Paathirathri Cast

Navya Nair plays Sub-Inspector Jancy Kurian.
Soubin Shahir plays civil police officer Hareesh.
Sunny Wayne appears as journalist Ansar.
Supporting roles include Ann Augustine and Indrans.

You Might Be Interested In
Paathirathri Storyline
4/6

Paathirathri Storyline

The plot follows two police officers on night patrol. They ignore a suspicious incident to avoid paperwork. A journalist is later found dead, pulling them into a serious investigation. The film explores guilt, corruption, and redemption.

Paathirathri Film Details
5/6

Paathirathri Film Details

Directed by Ratheena P.T., known for Puzhu.
Genre: Crime thriller / police procedural.
Runtime is around 2 hours.
Focuses on realistic police work and moral dilemmas.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS