Paathirathri OTT RELEASE: When & Where To Watch Navya Nair’s Malayalam Crime Thriller | Platform, Story & Cast Details
Malayalam crime thriller Paathirathri is now available for digital streaming. The film has gained attention for its gripping night-patrol investigation plot. It explores moral dilemmas faced by police officers during a critical case. Strong performances and realistic storytelling add depth to the suspense. From OTT release date to story and plot, here’s everything you need to know about the film Paathirathri.
Paathirathri OTT Release Date
The Malayalam crime thriller premiered digitally on February 13, 2026. Viewers who missed the theatrical release can now watch it online.
Paathrathri OTT Platform: Where to watch this movie?
It is streaming exclusively on ZEE5. Available in Malayalam with OTT access via subscription.
Paathirathri Cast
Navya Nair plays Sub-Inspector Jancy Kurian.
Soubin Shahir plays civil police officer Hareesh.
Sunny Wayne appears as journalist Ansar.
Supporting roles include Ann Augustine and Indrans.
Paathirathri Storyline
The plot follows two police officers on night patrol. They ignore a suspicious incident to avoid paperwork. A journalist is later found dead, pulling them into a serious investigation. The film explores guilt, corruption, and redemption.
Paathirathri Film Details
Directed by Ratheena P.T., known for Puzhu.
Genre: Crime thriller / police procedural.
Runtime is around 2 hours.
Focuses on realistic police work and moral dilemmas.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.