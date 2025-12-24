LIVE TV
Packing Hacks Every Traveller Should Know Before Any Trip

Discover smart packing hacks every traveller should know. Save space, stay organised, and travel light with these easy, stress-free tips.

Pack Smart, Travel Light
Pack Smart, Travel Light

Overpacking is the biggest travel mistake. Choose versatile clothing pieces that can be mixed and matched. Planning outfits in advance helps reduce excess baggage and keeps your luggage light, organised, and stress-free.

Roll, Don’t Fold
Roll, Don’t Fold

Rolling clothes instead of folding saves space and reduces creases. This method also helps you see everything at once, making it easier to access items without disturbing the rest of your luggage.

Use Packing Cubes
Use Packing Cubes

Packing cubes help categorise clothes, accessories, and essentials. They maximise suitcase space and make unpacking quicker. Separate outfits, undergarments, and sleepwear for better organisation.

Shoes Are Storage Gold
Shoes Are Storage Gold

Place socks, chargers, or small items inside shoes to save space. Always pack shoes in separate bags to keep clothes clean while using every inch of your luggage efficiently.

Travel-Size Toiletries Only
Travel-Size Toiletries Only

Carry travel-size toiletries or refillable bottles to avoid spills and save space. Store liquids in leak-proof pouches and place them in an easy-to-reach compartment for security checks.

Keep Essentials in Your Carry-On
Keep Essentials in Your Carry-On

Always pack essentials like documents, medication, chargers, and a change of clothes in your carry-on. This ensures you’re prepared in case of luggage delays or emergencies.

Plan for Laundry
Plan for Laundry

Packing fewer clothes is easier when you plan for laundry. Carry a small detergent sachet or rely on hotel services to refresh clothes during longer trips.

Leave Space for Souvenirs
Leave Space for Souvenirs

Always leave extra room for souvenirs or shopping. Folding a lightweight tote bag inside your suitcase can be useful for carrying extra items on the return journey.

