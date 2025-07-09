LIVE TV
  • Palak Tiwari 7 Kurti Styles a Fashion Disaster: Fashionistas Are Shook

Palak tiwari inspired 7 kurti look guide brings together a mix of traditional elegance and modern flair. Whether you are dressing for college, a casual day out, these curated looks offer the perfect blend of comfort and trend. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
1/7

Boho Chic White Kurti

A breezy, embroidered white kurti with mirror work, perfect for a casual brunch. Do pair it with oxidized jewelry for the effortless boho look.

2/7

Indo-western fusion kurti

Asymmetrical high-low kurti with bold prints. Style it with ripped jeans and heels for a more better look.

3/7

Elegant Chikankari Charm

Palak's pastel chikankari kurti, go-to for a soft glam vibe and style it with straight pants, soft curls for a refined look.

4/7

Bold black kurti magic

Black kurti with gold or metallic detailing is a wardrobe essential. This look is perfect for night-out with minimal accessories.

5/7

Printed everyday cool

Light cotton printed kurti in earthy tones with denim or palazzos and a sling bag for a chick look

6/7

Festive Mirror Work kurti

A bright mirror with kurti in pink, orange, or turquoise. Pair this dress with chunky bangles and mojaris.

7/7

Classic Anarkali Kurti

A flowy Anarkali kurti with a modern neckline brings out a royal vibe. Add statement earrings and heels for a graceful finish.

Disclaimer: The content provided is just for entertainment purposes only.

