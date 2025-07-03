Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look

Palak Tiwari recently turned heads with her stunning beachwear during her vacation in Mauritius. She rocked a bold violet bikini, layered with a bright pink crochet overlay top and matching mini skirt—an outfit hailed as perfect for a seaside stroll. Keeping it effortless yet chic, Palak let her hair flow naturally and opted for minimal makeup, allowing her radiant skin and toned figure to take center stage. Her beach look struck the ideal balance between vibrant and relaxed, making a major fashion statement