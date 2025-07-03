Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look

Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look

Palak Tiwari recently turned heads with her stunning beachwear during her vacation in Mauritius. She rocked a bold violet bikini, layered with a bright pink crochet overlay top and matching mini skirt—an outfit hailed as perfect for a seaside stroll. Keeping it effortless yet chic, Palak let her hair flow naturally and opted for minimal makeup, allowing her radiant skin and toned figure to take center stage. Her beach look struck the ideal balance between vibrant and relaxed, making a major fashion statement

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look - Gallery Image
1/6

Palak Tiwari Stuns in Yellow Bralette and White Tie-Waist Pants in Maldives

Palak Tiwari radiates effortless elegance during her Maldives holiday, wearing a yellow bralette and white tie-waist pants. With golden accessories, flowing wavy hair, and dewy makeup, she captures the perfect

Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look - Gallery Image
2/6

Palak Tiwari Stuns in Beachwear During Tropical Mauritius Vacation

Palak Tiwari enjoys a beachside getaway in Mauritius, sharing stunning vacation photos in beachwear. The actress, joined by her mother Shweta Tiwari, has been giving fans a dreamy glimpse into their tropical escape

Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look - Gallery Image
3/6

Palak Tiwari Rocks a Bold Black Bikini and Pink Cover-Up in the Maldives

Actress Palak Tiwari enjoys her Maldives vacation in style, wearing a classic black bikini paired with a vibrant pink cover-up. Her dewy makeup, glossy lips, and natural flowing hair add to her chic beachside look.

Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look - Gallery Image
4/6

Shweta Tiwari Stuns in Black and White Polka Dot Bikini in Mauritius

Shweta Tiwari exudes effortless glamour in a black and white polka dot bikini during her Mauritius vacation. The retro-inspired swimsuit strikes the perfect balance between sporty and stylish, reflecting her timeless beauty.

Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look - Gallery Image
5/6

Palak Tiwari Channels Retro Glam in Red and White Striped Bikini

Palak Tiwari embraces a retro beach look in a red and white striped bikini. With flowing hair, glowing skin, and a bold pattern, her vibrant tropical style makes a playful fashion statement.

Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look - Gallery Image
6/6

Palak Tiwari's Stylish Crop Top and Trousers Beach Look

Palak Tiwari showcases a breezy beach look in a chic crop top and high-waisted trousers—perfect for a seaside stroll or beach party. Her effortless style blends comfort with elegance.

Palak Tiwari Turns Up the Heat with Her Perfect Beachside Look - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?