Panchayat Season 4 Cast Fees: Jitendra Kumar is the Highest Paid? Know more
A new season of the amazing series “Panchayat” has released on June 24,2025. Like all its past seasons, it’s expected to be block buster. All the information about the cast and their earnings from this show is mentioned below.
Panchayat
Panchayat is a very popular Indian comedy drama series that follows the life of Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate. Due to lack of better work opportunities, he is working as a secretary in the rural Panchayat office in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh
Jitendra Kumar(Abhishek Tripathi)
The actor Jitendra Kumar earns ₹70,000 per episode for his acting as Abhishek Tripathi (the secretary). He is the highest paid in this season.
Raghubir Yadav(Pradhan Ji)
Raghubir Yadav as Pradhan Ji earns ₹40,000 per episode. He is a wise, sarcastic person in the series and handles most of the village decisions unofficially.
Neena Gupta(Manju Devi)
Neena Gupta plays the role of Manju Devi. She is the Sarpanch but her husband Pradhan Ji usually text the charge. She is the official elected head of the panchayat. She earns Rs.50,000 per episode.
Chandan Roy(Vikas)
Chandan Roy plays the role of Vikas who is the assistant to the secretary and also Abhishek's friend. He put constant effort to help Abhishek adapt to the village. He earns Rs. 1.6 lakh for the 8 episodes.
Faisal Malik(Prahlad Pandey)
Faisal Malik plays the role of Prahlad Pandey who is the deputy Pradhan. He is a retired army man and close friend of Pradhan Ji. He is one of the most lovable characters. He earned around Rs.20,000 per episode.
Durgesh Kumar(Bhushan)
Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan plays the role of a trouble maker. He is always opposing Pradhan Ji and creating chaos in village politics.
Ashok Pathak(Vinod)
Ashok Pathak plays the role of Vinod. He is Bhushan's silent but loyal follower. He is mostly used for comic background moments.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.