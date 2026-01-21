Panchayat Season 5: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything About Jitendra and Neena Gupta’s Comedy Series
Panchayat Season 5 is already generating strong buzz among fans eager to return ot the simple yet heartfelt world of Phulera. Starring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, the much-loved comedy-drama is expected to continue its mix of humour, village politics, and emotional storytelling.
Panchayat Season 5
From Panchayat Season 5 release date (expected), and streaming platform to cast and storyline hints, here’s everything you need to know.
Panchayat Season 5: Release Date
As per reports, Panchayat Season 5 is expected to release in mid- 2026. Fans can expect to see the highly anticipated comedy series around May or June.
Panchayat Season 5: Streaming Platform
Panchayat Season 5 is all set to premiere on Prime Video, bringing back the much-loved slice-of-life comedy to audiences.
Panchayat Season 5: Cast
Panchayat Season 5 cast member features Jitendra Kumar (Sachiv Ji), Neena Gupta (Manju Devi), Raghubir Yadav (Pradhan Ji), Sanvikaa (Rinki), Faisal Malik (Prahlad), and Chandan Roy (Vikas).
Panchayat Season 5: Story
Panchayat Season 5 will continue the story of Sachiv Ji’s carrer choice versus village life, his bond with Rinki, Phulera’s new Pradhan, and village politics.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on official announcements, media reports, and industry sources available at the time of writing. Details regarding the release date, cast, storyline, or streaming platform of Panchayat Season 5 are subject to change as and when the makers or the platform issue further updates.