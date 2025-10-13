LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi karisma kapoor donald trump H1B Visa muridke china economics nobel bengaluru bipin joshi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Step-By-Step Guide To Test Paneer Purity at Home

Step-By-Step Guide To Test Paneer Purity at Home

Paneer is a must in Indian households. Not all store-bought paneer is fresh and pure. A few simple tests at home can help you check its quality. Here is a list of 6 proven steps to ensure the paneer you’re consuming is fresh and chemical free.

By: Last Updated: October 13, 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Check the Color
1/7

Check the Color

Pure paneer is off-white or slightly yellowish depending on milk type. Avoid paneer that looks overly bright white, which may indicate bleaching.

Small test
2/7

Small test

Fresh paneer has a mild, milky aroma. A sour or chemical smell may indicate additives or spoilage.

Texture check
3/7

Texture check

Press the paneer gently. It should be soft yet firm. Pure paneer crumbles slightly when pressed but holds shape.

Water test
4/7

Water test

Drop a small cube of paneer in a glass of water. If it floats or releases white water, it may contain chemicals or starch.

Taste test
5/7

Taste test

Pure paneer tastes creamy, fresh and slightly sweet. Bitter, sour or chemically taste is a red flag.

Cooking test
6/7

Cooking test

When heated, pure paneer maintains shape and softens slightly. A quick frying test can reveal quality instantly.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This guide is for informational purposes only. The tests suggested are basic home methods and may not detect all forms of adulteration. Always purchase paneer from trusted sources and follow food safety guidelines.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS