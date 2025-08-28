LIVE TV
  • Janhvi Kapoor’s Top 7 Films To Watch Before Param Sundari in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor’s Top 7 Films To Watch Before Param Sundari in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor is giving a raw look to her audience with her upcoming movie Param Sundari. From biographical films to romantic dramas, she has done all that in a few years. She has quickly become one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses. Before watching Param Sundari, you should definitely watch these 7 best films of Janhvi Kapoor.

By: Last Updated: August 28, 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Dhadak (2018)
1/8

Dhadak (2018)

Dhadak (2018)This was Janhvi Kapoor's first ever Bollywood movie. It is a remake of Sairat, highlighting young love and raw emotions.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
2/8

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

It is based on the real-life story of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi's acting was inspiring and powerful in this film. This film was critically appraised.

Roohi (2021)
3/8

Roohi (2021)

It is a horror comedy where Janhvi played dual shades. She balanced quirky with spooky moments very easily. It showed her versatility beyond traditional roles.

Good Luck Jerry (2022)
4/8

Good Luck Jerry (2022)

Janhvi shines as a small town girl trapped in a freezer. It is a mix of comedy and drama with a strong female lead.

Mili (2022)
5/8

Mili (2022)

It is a survival thriller where Janhvi plays a girl trapped in a freezer. This role was a physically demanding role. She won praise for her realistic performance.

Bawaal (2023)
6/8

Bawaal (2023)

It is a romantic drama which explores love and relationships with impactful storytelling. It showed Janhvi's maturity as an actress.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024)
7/8

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024)

It is a cricket drama where Janhvi played a determined cricketer. It is one of her most talked-about recent roles.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

