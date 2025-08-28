Janhvi Kapoor’s Top 7 Films To Watch Before Param Sundari in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor is giving a raw look to her audience with her upcoming movie Param Sundari. From biographical films to romantic dramas, she has done all that in a few years. She has quickly become one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses. Before watching Param Sundari, you should definitely watch these 7 best films of Janhvi Kapoor.
Dhadak (2018)
Dhadak (2018)This was Janhvi Kapoor's first ever Bollywood movie. It is a remake of Sairat, highlighting young love and raw emotions.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
It is based on the real-life story of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi's acting was inspiring and powerful in this film. This film was critically appraised.
Roohi (2021)
It is a horror comedy where Janhvi played dual shades. She balanced quirky with spooky moments very easily. It showed her versatility beyond traditional roles.
Good Luck Jerry (2022)
Janhvi shines as a small town girl trapped in a freezer. It is a mix of comedy and drama with a strong female lead.
Mili (2022)
It is a survival thriller where Janhvi plays a girl trapped in a freezer. This role was a physically demanding role. She won praise for her realistic performance.
Bawaal (2023)
It is a romantic drama which explores love and relationships with impactful storytelling. It showed Janhvi's maturity as an actress.
Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024)
It is a cricket drama where Janhvi played a determined cricketer. It is one of her most talked-about recent roles.
