  Param Sundari OTT Release Date: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor's Film to Stream Soon – Platform & Details Inside

Param Sundari OTT Release Date: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Film to Stream Soon – Platform & Details Inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Parama Sundari is already making fans crazy after its theatrical release. The movie is a complete entertainer for audiences of all ages, with a hint of romance and an engaging storyline. Fans went crazy to see the couple for the first time on the big screen. Now, audiences are eagerly waiting for its OTT debut. So let’s dive into the OTT information of Param Sundari.

By: Last Updated: September 19, 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
Param Sundari
1/5

Param Sundari

Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, brings a new-age love story with the fresh pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Param Sundari OTT Release Date
2/5

Param Sundari OTT Release Date

The makers of Param Sundari have not officially announced its digital premiere yet, but according to reports, the movie will be available on an OTT platform between late October and early November.

Param Sundari OTT Release Platform
3/5

Param Sundari OTT Release Platform

According to reports, Param Sundari will be available to watch on Prime Video. However, the official announcement is still awaited.

Param Sundari Story
4/5

Param Sundari Story

The story follows a young man, Param, from a wealthy family who discovers a matchmaking app, ‘Soulmates’, that helps to find the ideal life partner. The app led him to Sundari, who owns a homestay in Kerala. There, he finds Sundari’s charm, free-spirited nature, and values attractive.

Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

The above information about Param Sundari OTT release date and platform is based on media reports and industry buzz. The final release details are yet to be officially confirmed by the makers. Readers are advised to check official announcements

Tags:

