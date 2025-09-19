Param Sundari OTT Release Date: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor’s Film to Stream Soon – Platform & Details Inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Parama Sundari is already making fans crazy after its theatrical release. The movie is a complete entertainer for audiences of all ages, with a hint of romance and an engaging storyline. Fans went crazy to see the couple for the first time on the big screen. Now, audiences are eagerly waiting for its OTT debut. So let’s dive into the OTT information of Param Sundari.