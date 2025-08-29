Param Sundari Fans Can’t Miss These 7 South Indian Romcoms
Param Sundari released today! Its charm is already making people go crazy. Its colorful vibe reminds us how Bollywood loves mixing fun with glamour. If you are craving for the same energy with a fresh twist, here is a list of 7 hindi-dubbed South Indian romcom movies you must watch for fun.
Geetha Govindam (Telugu)- Netflix
It is a feel good movie with hilarious comedy and awkward romance. It is full of youthful energy and catchy songs.
Oh My Kadavule (Tamil)- Zee5
It is a refreshing romcom with a unique twist of fate. It blends romance, humor and fantasy in a stunning way.
Ante Sundaraniki (Telugu)- Netflix
Nani and Nazriya Nazim deliver lots of laugh with a sweet interfaith love story. It is perfect for fans of light but meaningful romcoms.
Hridayam (Malyalam)- Disney+ Hotstar
It is a coming of age romance filled with soulful music. It is about love, second chances and youth.
Ninnila Ninnila (Telugu)- Zee5
It is a heartwarming foodie romcom packed with love, emotions and food. It's story is quirky yet feel-good.
Love Mocktail (Kannada)- Prime Video
It is a sweet journey of heartbreak and love with refreshing humor. It is simple yet deeply relatable.
Dia (Kannada)- Prime Video
It is a unique romantic drama with tender emotions. It is a soulful story that balances simplicity with strong impact.
