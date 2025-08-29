LIVE TV
  Param Sundari Fans Can't Miss These 7 South Indian Romcoms

Param Sundari Fans Can’t Miss These 7 South Indian Romcoms

Param Sundari released today! Its charm is already making people go crazy. Its colorful vibe reminds us how Bollywood loves mixing fun with glamour. If you are craving for the same energy with a fresh twist, here is a list of 7 hindi-dubbed South Indian romcom movies you must watch for fun.

By: Last Updated: August 29, 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
Geetha Govindam (Telugu)- Netflix
Geetha Govindam (Telugu)- Netflix

It is a feel good movie with hilarious comedy and awkward romance. It is full of youthful energy and catchy songs.

Oh My Kadavule (Tamil)- Zee5
Oh My Kadavule (Tamil)- Zee5

It is a refreshing romcom with a unique twist of fate. It blends romance, humor and fantasy in a stunning way.

Ante Sundaraniki (Telugu)- Netflix
Ante Sundaraniki (Telugu)- Netflix

Nani and Nazriya Nazim deliver lots of laugh with a sweet interfaith love story. It is perfect for fans of light but meaningful romcoms.

Hridayam (Malyalam)- Disney+ Hotstar
Hridayam (Malyalam)- Disney+ Hotstar

It is a coming of age romance filled with soulful music. It is about love, second chances and youth.

Ninnila Ninnila (Telugu)- Zee5
Ninnila Ninnila (Telugu)- Zee5

It is a heartwarming foodie romcom packed with love, emotions and food. It's story is quirky yet feel-good.

Love Mocktail (Kannada)- Prime Video
Love Mocktail (Kannada)- Prime Video

It is a sweet journey of heartbreak and love with refreshing humor. It is simple yet deeply relatable.

Dia (Kannada)- Prime Video
Dia (Kannada)- Prime Video

It is a unique romantic drama with tender emotions. It is a soulful story that balances simplicity with strong impact.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

