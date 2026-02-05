LIVE TV
  Parasakthi OTT Release Date: When And Where to Watch Sreeleela & Sivakarthikeyan's Political Film Online

Sivakarthikeyan’s political drama Parasakthi is making headlines again, this time for its much-awaited OTT release. Fans who missed it in theatres are eager to finally watch it online. Love it or criticize it, Parasakthi is refusing to fade out of the conversation. From its OTT release date to lead cast, here’s everything you need to know about the film Parasakthi.

Published By: Published: February 5, 2026 11:32:26 IST
Parasakthi OTT Release Date
Parasakthi OTT Release Date

Parasakthi will premiere on ZEE5. The film starts streaming from February 7, 2026.

Parasakthi Lead Cast
Parasakthi Lead Cast

Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role in a serious political avatar. Sreeleela stars as the female lead. The film is directed by Sudha Kongara.

Parasakthi Story
Parasakthi Story

It is set in 1960s Tamil Nadu. The narrative revolves around student movements and political resistance. It reflects real social and linguistic tensions of the era.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection
Parasakthi Box Office Collection

Parasakthi opened with decent numbers at the box office after its theatrical release in January 2026. The film saw steady footfalls in the first week, driven mainly by Sivakarthikeyan's fan base and the political theme.

Parasakthi Fans Reaction
Parasakthi Fans Reaction

Fans praised Sivakarthikeyan for taking up a serious, politically charged role. The film received appreciation for its period setting and socially relevant narrative. Some viewers felt the pacing was slow, but overall discussions on social media remained largely positive.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

The information presented above is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and audience reactions at the time of writing. Box office figures and viewer opinions may vary across sources and can change over time. The content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

