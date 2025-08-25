Parineeti Chopra Pregnant: Her Biggest Hits You Should Re-watch
Parineeti Chopra is one of Bollywood’s hottest actresses. She is energetic yet charming in all her movies. Her films are full of drama, thrillers and comedies. She is loved for her natural acting and expressive screen presence. Here is a list of her Top 7 movies you should definitely watch once!
Ishaqzaade (2012)
It was her first Bollywood debut. She plays a bold, young woman in this film. She was critically appraised for her acting skills.
Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
In this movie, she played a modern and independent woman navigating love. She won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. She balanced romance and drama beautifully.
Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)
She played a quirky, intelligent girl and brought freshness to this film with her exceptional comic timing. She showcased her wonderful chemistry with Siddharth Malhotra.
Golmaal Again (2017)
This one is a blockbuster comedy film. Fans loved her playful and lively presence in this film. She added glamour and humor to this high-energy movie.
Kesari (2019)
Parineeti played a brave Punjabi woman during the Battle of Saragarhi. She showed her ability to carry patriotic and serious roles.
Jabariya Jodi (2019)
It is a romantic-comedy film with Parineeti's bubbly performance. Her chemistry with Siddharth Malhotra was liked by the audiences. This film highlighted her fun-loving personality.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)
It is a dark comedy film demonstrating Parineeti's ability to tackle unconventional roles. She balanced humor and romance skillfully.
