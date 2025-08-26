LIVE TV
  Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Actress' Hot & Bold Pics Break the Internet

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Actress’ Hot & Bold Pics Break the Internet

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, today announced their pregnancy. After the announcement, it created a buzz among their fans. Meanwhile, the couple’s big news is making headlines, take a look at her top 7 bold and sexy pics that are also grabbing attention on social media.

By: Last Updated: August 26, 2025 | 12:26 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra in Hot Red Bodysuit
1/8

Parineeti Chopra in Hot Red Bodysuit

Parineeti Chopra looks bold in a full sleeve red bodysuit that hugs her figure perfectly. Her slightly loose, wavy ponytail is looking perfect with this look.

Parineeti Chopra in Sporty Black Outfit
2/8

Parineeti Chopra in Sporty Black Outfit

Parineeti Chopra looks sporty in a black sports bra and matching shorts. Her look is giving a perfect gym-ready vibe.

Parineeti Chopra in Black Bralette
3/8

Parineeti Chopra in Black Bralette

Parineeti Chopra looks bold and sultry in a plunging-neckline black bralette. She paried it with high-waisted black leather pants.

Parineeti Chopra in Crisscross Bikini
4/8

Parineeti Chopra in Crisscross Bikini

Parineeti Chopra looks stunning in a black crisscross bikini. Her ensemble includes matching shorts and big chunky grey sunglasses.

Parineeti Chopra in Laced Corset
5/8

Parineeti Chopra in Laced Corset

Parineeti Chopra looks glamorous in a black laced corset top. She paired it with high-waisted black pants and topped it with a leather jacket. Her black studded hat is going perfectly with her look.

Parineeti Chopra in Neon Gym Wear
6/8

Parineeti Chopra in Neon Gym Wear

Parineeti Chopra looks screaming hot in neon green gym wear. She opts for black shorts for the bottom. Her deep neckline and toned body are worth the manifestation.

Parineeti Chopra in Sexy Saree
7/8

Parineeti Chopra in Sexy Saree

Parineeti Chopra is giving boss babe vibes in a black saree featuring a V-neckline and a cutout design around the waistline.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is based on media reports, public appearances, and social media buzz. We do not intend to offend or misrepresent anyone. All images belong to their respective copyright owners.

