Parippuvadu (Dal vada): Ultimate Kerala Tea Time Snack Recipe Guide
Kerala style dal vada also known as parippu vada, is a crispy and flavourful South Indian snack made with chana dal and aromatic spices. It is a popular evening treat enjoyed with hot tea across Kerala. Its crunchy texture, rich aroma and simple preparation make it a favourite homemade snack for all seasons.
Ingredients
1 cup chana dal, 2 to 3 dried red chillies, 1 medium onion finely chopped, 1 small piece ginger finely chopped, 2 green chillies chopped, 1 sprig curry leaves chopped, salt as needed, oil for deep frying
Soak the Dal
Wash the chana dal 2 to 3 times and soak it for 2 hours so it turns soft.
Drain the water completely to avoid soggy vadas.
Keep a handful of soaked dal aside for texture.
Grind the Dal Mixture
Add the drained dal, dried red chillies and ginger to a grinder.
Pulse without adding water until you get a coarse paste.
A coarse texture gives Kerala-style vadas their signature crunch.
Mix the Spices and Aromatics
Transfer the ground mixture to a bowl and add chopped onions, green chillies and curry leaves.
Add salt and mix everything evenly with your fingers.
The raw onion gives extra crispiness and strong flavour.
Shape the Vadas
Take small portions of the mixture, press lightly and flatten into round discs.
Keep your hands slightly wet so the mixture does not stick.
Make all vadas in the same size for even frying.
Fry Until Golden and Crisp
Heat oil on medium flame and slide the vadas gently into the pan.
Fry until both sides turn deep golden and crunchy.
Do not fry on high flame, or the inside will stay raw.
