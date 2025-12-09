Parliament In Style: From PM Modi To Kangana Ranaut And Shashi Tharoor- Winter Fashion Statements Of India’s Icons

The Winter Session of Parliament wasn’t just about fiery debates, it moonlighted as an unexpected fashion runway! From power-packed shawls to crisply tailored bandhgalas, India’s lawmakers turned the parliamentary corridors into a style showcase. This season proved that fashion isn’t just for red carpets, it’s a statement of persona: confident, cultured, and a little daring. PM Modi’s signature simplicity, Shashi Tharoor’s suave elegance, Kangana Ranaut’s bold traditional flair, Nirmala Sitharaman’s understated grace, Chirag Paswan’s youthful charm, and Mahua Moitra’s fierce handloom advocacy each brought their own punch of personality to the political catwalk. Who knew Parliament could be this stylish?

(Disclaimer: All images and information featured in this gallery have been sourced from publicly available platforms. We do not claim ownership, and they are used solely for informational purposes.)