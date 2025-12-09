Parliament In Style: From PM Modi To Kangana Ranaut And Shashi Tharoor- Winter Fashion Statements Of India’s Icons
The Winter Session of Parliament wasn’t just about fiery debates, it moonlighted as an unexpected fashion runway! From power-packed shawls to crisply tailored bandhgalas, India’s lawmakers turned the parliamentary corridors into a style showcase. This season proved that fashion isn’t just for red carpets, it’s a statement of persona: confident, cultured, and a little daring. PM Modi’s signature simplicity, Shashi Tharoor’s suave elegance, Kangana Ranaut’s bold traditional flair, Nirmala Sitharaman’s understated grace, Chirag Paswan’s youthful charm, and Mahua Moitra’s fierce handloom advocacy each brought their own punch of personality to the political catwalk. Who knew Parliament could be this stylish?
(Disclaimer: All images and information featured in this gallery have been sourced from publicly available platforms. We do not claim ownership, and they are used solely for informational purposes.)
PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Modi continued his trademark minimalistic yet impactful style, sleek bandhgalas, crisp kurtas, and perfectly draped shawls. His winter wardrobe balanced warmth and authority, leaning into earthy tones and subtle handloom textures. Modi’s attire once again reinforced his signature blend of Indian traditional wear with statesmanlike gravitas.
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor arrived with unmatched sophistication, sharp jackets, elegant pocket squares, and his signature understated accessories. His winter ensembles reflected polished charm, blending rich fabrics with classic cuts. Tharoor’s wardrobe maintained its reputation for intellectual elegance, perfectly mirroring his calm demeanour and articulate presence in the House.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut showcased bold, unapologetic traditional fashion in Plain simple saree, Coat, and statement jewellery. Her winter Parliament look blended regal flair with confident simplicity. Kangana’s style stood out for its old-world charm, strong colour palettes, and a clear commitment to Indian textiles and heritage-inspired silhouettes.
Chirag Paswan
Chirag Paswan’s fashion sense was all about youthful sharpness, well-fitted, clean lines, and polished winter Shawl. His choice of contemporary cuts and muted colours reflected modern political styling. Paswan’s wardrobe projected charisma and confidence, adding a refreshing millennial energy to the Parliament’s winter fashion frame.
Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra embraced handloom power dressing, bold sarees, striking weaves, and crisp winter drapes that reflected her fierce individuality. Her fashion leaned on strong colours and artisanal craftsmanship, making each appearance both political and cultural. Moitra’s style reinforced her identity as a vocal advocate of Indian craftsmanship.
Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continued her signature handloom-forward aesthetic—elegant sarees in earthy tones, subtle borders, and timeless weaves. Her winter styling was dignified, minimal, and grounded, reflecting quiet authority. Sitharaman’s consistent choice of Indian textiles added a refined cultural touch to the session’s visual landscape.
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh’s winter fashion radiates sporty sophistication. Known for combining casual elegance with comfort, he opts for tailored jackets, and matching turban. Whether on the red carpet or public appearances, his look balances tradition with a modern, athletic flair, projecting confidence, approachability, and an effortlessly stylish persona.