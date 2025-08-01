From Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik: Glimpses of Top Celebrity Couples Who Slayed at Pati Patni Aur Panga Set

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the most renowned couple in the TV industry. We got the chance to see the highs and lows of this “Power Pack Jodi” in the Big Boss 14. Now, they are all set to bring their magic to Pati Patni Aur Panga. Rubina exudes hotness in a grey off shoulder dress, and Abhinav paired with her beautiful wife in a black coat with a grey flower printed theme on it.