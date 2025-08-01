From Hina Khan to Rubina Dilaik: Glimpses of Top Celebrity Couples Who Slayed at Pati Patni Aur Panga Set
The wait is (almost) over! Pati Patni Aur Panga, the much-hyped reality show, is gearing up for its big premiere — and fans are already buzzing. A few glimpses from the sets just dropped, and honestly? The celebrity couples are looking stunning, cute, and totally in sync.
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are one of TV’s most adored pairs. The couple gave major “perfect jodi” vibes. Hina looked regal in a green and gold Anarkali, complete with beautiful embroidery. Rocky balanced it out in a soft pink kurta, keeping things classy and coordinated. The way they posed — you can just feel the chemistry.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the most renowned couple in the TV industry. We got the chance to see the highs and lows of this “Power Pack Jodi” in the Big Boss 14. Now, they are all set to bring their magic to Pati Patni Aur Panga. Rubina exudes hotness in a grey off shoulder dress, and Abhinav paired with her beautiful wife in a black coat with a grey flower printed theme on it.
Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar
Wrestling Champ Geeta Phogat and her husband, Pawan Kumar, brought some real energy to the shoot. Geeta wore a bright blue ethnic outfit, bold and graceful all at once, while Pawan lit things up in a sunny yellow look. Together, they added a punch (pun intended) of color and vibe. Fans are excited to see their strong yet sweet dynamic on screen.
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee
Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, the OG couple from TV’s golden era, also made a quiet but warm impression. Both looked elegant in traditional attire, posing with comfort and love that comes from years together. Their appearance made fans a little emotional — like flipping through an old photo album you never get tired of.
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad bring a touch of elegance with a twist. Fahad kept it cool in a calming blue outfit, while Swara shone (literally) in a silver, shimmery number. Their looks didn’t match, and that’s exactly why they stood out. There’s something so real about their vibe — stylish but not trying too hard.
Sudesh Lehri and Mamta
Comedian Sudesh Lehri and his wife, Mamta, added pure joy to the lineup. Wearing matching red outfits, they looked adorable and totally in sync. Sudesh, known for his comedy, showed his softer side with Mamta by his side — fans are looking forward to the laughs and the love.
Pati Patni Aur Panga
So yeah, with this star-studded lineup, Pati Patni Aur Panga is shaping up to be a perfect blend of drama, tradition, fashion, and real emotions. Whether you're in it for the outfits, the chemistry, or just the wholesome moments, this one's worth keeping an eye on.
Disclaimer
The content is based on publicly available information, media coverage, and social media updates. Outfits, appearances, and couples' details mentioned are for entertainment and informational purposes only. All credits to respective photographers, stylists, and sources.