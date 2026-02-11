‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ Actress Wamiqa Gabbi’s Top 5 Bold and Hot Fashion Outfits

‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ actress Wamiqa Gabbi is known for her versatile performances and stunning fashion sense. From glamorous red carpet appearances to bold photoshoots and stylish beach looks, she never fails to grab attention. With her confident attitude and trendsetting outfits, Wamiqa continues to raise the style bar. Here’s a look at her top 5 bold and hot fashion outfits that showcase her glamorous and fearless side.