Patralekha’s SHOCKING Secrets Revealed: Age, Net Worth, Ex Boyfriend, Love Life, Career And Controversies Exposed

Patralekha's Age, Net Worth, Ex Boyfriend, Love Life, Career And Controversies
Patralekha Paul known simply as Patralekha is an Indian Bollywood actress and model. She made her acting debut with CityLights in 2014. She is known for her natural performances and has become a respected actress in Hindi cinema.
Age and Early Life
Patralekha was born on 20 February 1990 in Shillong Meghalaya India. She is 36 years old in 2026. She studied at Assam Valley School and Bishop Cotton Girls School before moving to Mumbai to pursue commerce and acting.
Net Worth
Patralekha net worth is estimated at 30 to 40 crore rupees. Her wealth comes from films and brand endorsements. Together with her husband Rajkummar Rao their combined net worth is over 80 crore rupees.
Love Life and Marriage
Patralekha is married to actor Rajkummar Rao. The couple tied the knot in November 2021. They have been in a relationship for more than ten years. They welcomed a baby girl in 2025.
Controversies
Patralekha has faced a few controversies in her career. The 2025 film Phule drew backlash from groups like the Brahmin Federation over caste related content, leading to release delays and edits by the CBFC. In 2024, a viral moment from her wedding where she applied sindoor on Rajkummar Rao sparked discussions on gender equality in rituals, which Rao explained was an impulsive equalizing gesture. She also expressed frustration in 2016 when the CBFC cut abusive words from Love Games and spoke about feeling her career stalled after CityLights due to limited diverse roles.
Career
Patralekha launched her career with critical acclaim in the 2014 film CityLights opposite Rajkummar Rao, earning the Star Screen Award for Best Female Debut. She then chose selective projects that emphasized quality over quantity, including the thriller Love Games and web series like Bose Dead or Alive and Aar Ya Paar, showcasing her versatility. With the growth of OTT platforms, she delivered acclaimed performances in Badnaam Gali and Aar Ya Paar. Recently, she portrayed Savitribai Phule in the 2025 biopic Phule and expanded into production with the film Toaster starring her husband Rajkummar Rao.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All facts about Patralekha are sourced from public records and reliable news outlets.