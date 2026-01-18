Patralekha’s SHOCKING Secrets Revealed: Age, Net Worth, Ex Boyfriend, Love Life, Career And Controversies Exposed

Controversies

Patralekha has faced a few controversies in her career. The 2025 film Phule drew backlash from groups like the Brahmin Federation over caste related content, leading to release delays and edits by the CBFC. In 2024, a viral moment from her wedding where she applied sindoor on Rajkummar Rao sparked discussions on gender equality in rituals, which Rao explained was an impulsive equalizing gesture. She also expressed frustration in 2016 when the CBFC cut abusive words from Love Games and spoke about feeling her career stalled after CityLights due to limited diverse roles.