Patriotic Songs That Will Give You Goosebumps This Independence Day!

With the patriotic spirit of Independence Day approaching and bringing forth a feeling of overwhelming joy in our hearts, we become so patriotic to the wonderful nation that we belong to, we would as well feel so very proud of all that we are and extremely grateful about the beautiful nation we live in.

In addition to the bright flags and the solemn parades, what really unites us together, the songs that we can listen to at any time, uniting our souls and bringing back memories of the great sacrifice given to make the treasure of freedom which we enjoy now. These are not mere songs, these are mighty anthems, which launch out across the years, toward a very core of Indian Patriotism and the unconquerable high spirit of its heroes.

Starting with echoes of ancient movements to the contemporary songs of the military devotion and up to the present-day ballads and complete devotion to our motherland, these musical masterpieces evoke strong feelings of belonging somewhere and unchallenged respect to our motherland, which unites us all.