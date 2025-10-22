LIVE TV
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
child killed Daniel Naroditsky death us Jeffrey Epstein delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china
  • Pavitra Punia Exposed: Age, Love Life, Career & Her Bold Back Tattoo Revealed!

Pavitra Punia Exposed: Age, Love Life, Career & Her Bold Back Tattoo Revealed!

Pavitra Punia, born on 22 August, 1996, is an Indian Television actress and reality TV star. As she continues to be an icon with bold personality and emotional honesty, recently making headlines for her engagement. Here is everything you need to know about Pavitra Punia:

Her entry in industry
1/7

Her entry in industry

Pavitra entered the spotlight through MTV Splitsvilla 3. This debut marked the beginning of her dynamic journey in entertainment.

Her career
2/7

Her career

She was the star actress in Love U Zindagi. Later, her stunning works include Naagin 3, Baalveer Returns and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Bigg Boss 14 journey
3/7

Bigg Boss 14 journey

In Bigg Boss 14, her straightforward nature and chemistry with Eijaz Khan became one of the most talked-about storylines.

Her engagement news
4/7

Her engagement news

Pavitra recently announced her engagement with Eijaz Khan, glowing with happiness! She looked stunning and confident in her traditional attire.

Pavitra Punia tattoo
5/7

Pavitra Punia tattoo

Her back tattoo features intricate mandala and spiritual patterns. She called it a reflection of her "story, strength, and spine".

Her fashion sense
6/7

Her fashion sense

From glamorous gowns to ethnic sarees, her bold styling choices mirror her fearless personality.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

