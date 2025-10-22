Pavitra Punia Exposed: Age, Love Life, Career & Her Bold Back Tattoo Revealed!
Pavitra Punia, born on 22 August, 1996, is an Indian Television actress and reality TV star. As she continues to be an icon with bold personality and emotional honesty, recently making headlines for her engagement. Here is everything you need to know about Pavitra Punia:
Her entry in industry
Pavitra entered the spotlight through MTV Splitsvilla 3. This debut marked the beginning of her dynamic journey in entertainment.
Her career
She was the star actress in Love U Zindagi. Later, her stunning works include Naagin 3, Baalveer Returns and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.
Bigg Boss 14 journey
In Bigg Boss 14, her straightforward nature and chemistry with Eijaz Khan became one of the most talked-about storylines.
Her engagement news
Pavitra recently announced her engagement with Eijaz Khan, glowing with happiness! She looked stunning and confident in her traditional attire.
Pavitra Punia tattoo
Her back tattoo features intricate mandala and spiritual patterns. She called it a reflection of her "story, strength, and spine".
Her fashion sense
From glamorous gowns to ethnic sarees, her bold styling choices mirror her fearless personality.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.