Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Top Five Films That Made Him A Legend
As today we celebrate the birthday of the one and only Pawan Kalyan “Power Star” was a versatile person, greatly revered and respected in the Telugu film industry: for his active and serious acting, appearance and demeanor on screen, and ardent political pursuits. Beyond this, he has made a special niche for himself with respect to a filmography that intermixes cult classic films with trends-setting blockbusters and formatively relevant dramas.
This completes over two decades of a career wherein he has transitioned himself as an artist capable of vigor through sheer nuts-and-bolts action-thru-tears romance and tough as nails social commentary.
Pawan Kalyan’s birthday is celebrated by fans and film buffs alike in the reviewing of films that have laid not only the foundation for his glorious career but also etched a mark in the annals of Telugu cinema.
It is amazing how, ranging from the romantic aura of Tholi Prema to the mass appeal of Gabbar Singh, these films all show how a legacy is gradually being sculpted by one among South India’s galaxy of stars. Let’s look at the top 5 movies of Pawan Kalyan.
Tholi Prema (1998)
This classic romantic drama is a timeless story about a young man's journey of self-discovery and first love. Pawan Kalyan's subtle and endearing performance made him a star, with the film becoming a benchmark for the genre.
Kushi (2001)
A stylish and energetic romantic action drama, this film redefined youth-centric cinema in Telugu. It is celebrated for Pawan Kalyan's charismatic portrayal of a college student and its trendsetting music and visuals.
Gabbar Singh (2012)
A sensational comeback film, this action-comedy showcased Pawan Kalyan's explosive energy as a quirky and fearless cop. It was a massive blockbuster that revitalized his career and became a favorite among fans.
Attarintiki Daredi (2013)
This family drama with a mix of comedy and emotion saw Pawan Kalyan in a heartwarming role as a grandson on a mission to reunite his family. The film's emotional core and entertaining screenplay made it a huge commercial success.
Vakeel Saab (2021)
A powerful legal drama, this film features Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer fighting for justice for three young women. It delivered a strong social message while demonstrating his gravitas and command over a more serious role.