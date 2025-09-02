Pawan Kalyan Birthday Special: Top Five Films That Made Him A Legend

As today we celebrate the birthday of the one and only Pawan Kalyan “Power Star” was a versatile person, greatly revered and respected in the Telugu film industry: for his active and serious acting, appearance and demeanor on screen, and ardent political pursuits. Beyond this, he has made a special niche for himself with respect to a filmography that intermixes cult classic films with trends-setting blockbusters and formatively relevant dramas.

This completes over two decades of a career wherein he has transitioned himself as an artist capable of vigor through sheer nuts-and-bolts action-thru-tears romance and tough as nails social commentary.

Pawan Kalyan’s birthday is celebrated by fans and film buffs alike in the reviewing of films that have laid not only the foundation for his glorious career but also etched a mark in the annals of Telugu cinema.

It is amazing how, ranging from the romantic aura of Tholi Prema to the mass appeal of Gabbar Singh, these films all show how a legacy is gradually being sculpted by one among South India’s galaxy of stars. Let’s look at the top 5 movies of Pawan Kalyan.