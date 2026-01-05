Pawan Singh Birthday Special: His Love Life Exposed, Dirty Secrets & Controversies Revealed
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is trending today as he celebrates his 40th birthday, with fans flooding social media with wishes and throwback moments. He is known for his powerful voice and blockbuster songs, grabbing a lot of fame and attention. On his birthday, curiosity around his relationships, past struggles and personal journey has once again spiked online. Here’s everything you need to know about Pawan Singh’s love life and controversies.
Pawan Singh & Akshara Singh Relationship
Pawan and Akshara were a popular on-screen couple and were widely rumored to be in a romantic relationship for several years.
Akshara Singh Police Complaint against Pawan Singh
In 2019, Akshara Singh filed a police complaint against Pawan Singh, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse, threatening to ruin her career, and making vulgar posts about her online.
Pawan Singh Wife Neelam Singh
Pawan Singh married Neelam Singh in December 2014 in a private ceremony attended by family members, friends, and several Bhojpuri celebrities. However, tragedy struck just a few months later when Neelam died by suicide in March 2015.
Pawan Singh Wife Jyoti Singh
In 2018, Pawan married Jyoti Singh in another private ceremony. However, their relationship soon turned turbulent. In October 2022, Jyoti accused Pawan of mental harassment, forcing her to undergo an abortion, and even instigating her to take her own life.
Jyoti Singh Police Complaint Against Pawan Singh
According to Jyoti’s police complaint, soon after their marriage, Pawan, his mother Pratima Devi, and sister allegedly began taunting her about her looks. Jyoti claimed that she was tortured in multiple ways and was pushed to the verge of suicide due to the constant harassment.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.