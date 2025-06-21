Pawfect Movie Night: Top Movies to watch with your Dog
Looking for a cozy watch with your furry friend? Dog lover movies never fail to warm the heart. These stories speak the universal language of love, loyalty and friendship. Magical transformations to real life stories, these stories are some of the most heart touching movies available on OTT platforms.
Clifford: The Big Red Dog(2021)
A story based on friendship, acceptance and staying true to yourself. A magical red colored puppy name Clifford who grows into a giant doggy overnight, causing chaos in New York City.
Marley & Me(2008)
A story of a couple that adopts a Labrador named Marley who shows them unconditional love. It is a realistic portrait of the impact a dog makes in one's life.
The Secret Life of Pets 2(2019)
A story on letting go, bravery and pet perspective on human life in a fun way. It is a comedy masterpiece with fast-paced animation with adorable doggy characters and voice-overs.
The Shaggy Dog(2006)
Based on family bonding, transformation and humor. A fun twist on a dog's perspective with comedy and love. The story is about a man who accidentally turns into a sheepdog due to a magical incident causing life into chaos.
Togo(2019)
Based on a true story, a dog named Togo led a life-saving serum run across Alaska in 1925. The story is very emotional with breathtaking visuals.
