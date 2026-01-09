LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump latest india news latest world news iran ali khamenei cbfc Howard Lutnick ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Peach Blush VS Rosy Pink Blush: 6 Best Blush Shades for Indian Skin Tone

Peach Blush VS Rosy Pink Blush: 6 Best Blush Shades for Indian Skin Tone

Finding the perfect blush shade for Indian skin tone can completely transform your makeup look. Whether you have fair, medium or dusky skin, the right blush adds a natural flush, enhances your features, and gives your face a radiant glow. From peachy pinks to deep berries, Indian skin tones look best with shades that complement warm undertones. In this guide, we’ve rounded up 6 best blush shades for Indian skin along with tips on how to pick and apply them.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 9, 2026 14:03:19 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Peach Blush
1/7
Peach Blush VS Rosy Pink Blush: 6 Best Blush Shades for Indian Skin Tone

Peach Blush

Best For: Medium and warm toned Indian skin.
Benefit: Gives a soft natural flush that looks effortless and fresh.
Tip to Apply: Smile and sweep the blush on the apples of your cheeks & blending slightly upward toward the temples for a natural glow.

You Might Be Interested In
Coral Blush
2/7

Coral Blush

Best For: Olive and medium dark skin tones.
Benefit: Brightens the complexion and adds warmth & making the skin look lively.
Tip to Apply: Apply lightly on the cheeks and blend well; coral works beautifully with minimal highlighter for a sun kissed look.

Rosy Pink Blush
3/7

Rosy Pink Blush

Best For: Fair to light medium skin tones.
Benefit: Adds a youthful and fresh appearance & perfect for daytime makeup.
Tip to Apply: Dab the blush on the cheekbones and blend in circular motions to avoid harsh lines.

You Might Be Interested In
Berry / Plum Blush
4/7

Berry / Plum Blush

Best For: Dusky and deep Indian skin tones.
Benefit: Adds richness and depth, giving a sophisticated, elegant flush.
Tip to Apply: Start with a small amount and build gradually; blend toward the temples for a lifted effect.

Terracotta / Brick Blush
5/7

Terracotta / Brick Blush

Best For: Medium to deep skin tones.
Benefit: Provides a warm, sun kissed look that enhances natural undertones.
Tip to Apply: Sweep the blush lightly along the cheekbones and slightly toward the jawline for a sculpted effect.

Deep Rose / Mauve Blush
6/7

Deep Rose / Mauve Blush

Best For: Olive and dusky complexions.
Benefit: Creates a muted, sophisticated flush suitable for both day and evening looks.
Tip to Apply: Apply with a soft brush and blend well into the cheeks; pair with subtle highlighter for a balanced finish.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational and beauty guidance purposes only. Individual results may vary depending on skin tone, undertone and personal preferences.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS