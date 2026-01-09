Peach Blush VS Rosy Pink Blush: 6 Best Blush Shades for Indian Skin Tone

Finding the perfect blush shade for Indian skin tone can completely transform your makeup look. Whether you have fair, medium or dusky skin, the right blush adds a natural flush, enhances your features, and gives your face a radiant glow. From peachy pinks to deep berries, Indian skin tones look best with shades that complement warm undertones. In this guide, we’ve rounded up 6 best blush shades for Indian skin along with tips on how to pick and apply them.