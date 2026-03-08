LIVE TV
Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Movie OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- About Cillian Murphy Crime Drama

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man: Fans of the popular crime drama Peaky Blinders are eagerly waiting for the upcoming film “The Immortal Man,” which will continue the story of the iconic Birmingham gang. Starring Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy as the legendary Tommy Shelby, the movie is expected to expand the Peaky Blinders universe beyond the hit series. Here’s a deep dive into Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man movie OTT release date, release platform, cast, story, plot, and more. 

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Movie OTT Release Date
Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Movie OTT Release Date

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man movie is set to make its OTT debut on March 20 following its theatrical run.

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Movie OTT Release Platform
Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Movie OTT Release Platform

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man is scheduled to stream on the major OTT platform Netflix, making fans excited to witness the epic British crime drama.

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Movie Cast
Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Movie Cast

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man cast members are Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Time Roth.

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Movie Story
Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Movie Story

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Movie is set during the turbulent years of World War II. The film follows Tommy Shelby as he returns from a period of self-imposed exile to confront unfinished business from his past. As the war transforms the political landscape across Europe, Shelby finds himself facing new threats while also battling the personal demons that have long troubled him.

