Pennum Porattum OTT RELEASE: When & Where to Watch This Malayalam Film Online? Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast & Movie Review Inside

Pennum Porattum is finally heading to OTT, and the quirky Malayalam drama is already creating fresh buzz online. The film grabbed attention in theatres for its unusual dark humor. Now, viewers who missed it earlier are curious to see what the hype is all about. Its OTT release is sparking fresh curiosity around the film’s offbeat storyline. 

Pennum Porattum OTT Release Date
1/6
Pennum Porattum OTT RELEASE: When & Where to Watch This Malayalam Film Online? Date, Streaming Platform, Story, Cast & Movie Review Inside

Pennum Porattum OTT Release Date

The Malayalam satirical drama Pennum Porattum started streaming on March 13, 2026 after its theatrical release in February 2026.

Pennum Porattum OTT Platform: Where to watch this film?
2/6

Pennum Porattum OTT Platform: Where to watch this film?

The movie is available on Netflix. It streams in multiple languages including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Pennum Porattum Story
3/6

Pennum Porattum Story

The film is set in a quiet village in Kerala where a small rumour quickly turns into chaos. The story follows a bold woman named Charulatha and a dog named Suttu who unintentionally trigger outrage among villagers.

Pennum Porattum Cast
4/6

Pennum Porattum Cast

Main cast includes:
Rajesh Madhavan
Raina Radhakrishnan
Subash Chandran
Shinoj Varghese
Tovino Thomas (voice of the Dalmatian dog Suttu)

Pennum Porattum Movie Review
5/6

Pennum Porattum Movie Review

Critics praised the film for its bold satire and unique storytelling style. It blends dark humour with social commentary about morality, rumours, and public judgement.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information in this article about the OTT release, platform, cast, and story of Pennum Porattum is based on publicly available reports and media sources. Streaming dates and availability may change depending on the platform or region. Viewers are advised to check the official OTT platform for the latest updates.

