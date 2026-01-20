Period Myths: Real or Fake? 5 Common Myths Every Girl Should Know
Periods come with a lot of advice from people… but not all of it is true. Some myths can confuse you, scare you, or even affect your health decisions. Here are 5 common period myths explained in a simple “real or fake” way.
Myth: You can’t get pregnant during your period — FAKE
It’s less likely, but not impossible. Sperm can live inside the body for up to 5 days, so if you ovulate early, pregnancy can still happen.
Myth: Period blood is “dirty” — FAKE
Period blood is just a mix of blood and uterine lining. It’s a normal body function, not something impure or unhygienic.
Myth: You shouldn’t exercise on your period — FAKE
Light workouts can actually reduce cramps and boost mood. If you feel tired, choose gentle movement like walking or stretching.
Myth: You can’t swim on your period — FAKE
You can swim safely using tampons or a menstrual cup. Flow may look lighter in water, but the period doesn’t “stop.”
Myth: Severe cramps are always normal — FAKE (sometimes)
Mild cramps are common, but extreme pain isn’t something to ignore. If it affects daily life, it’s best to consult a doctor.