LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao Jana Nayagan china Greenland and Canada bcci Deepak U bjp Champagne prices benjamin netanyahu K Ramachandra Rao
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Period Myths: Real or Fake? 5 Common Myths Every Girl Should Know

Period Myths: Real or Fake? 5 Common Myths Every Girl Should Know

Periods come with a lot of advice from people… but not all of it is true. Some myths can confuse you, scare you, or even affect your health decisions. Here are 5 common period myths explained in a simple “real or fake” way.

Published By: Published: January 20, 2026 15:24:05 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Myth: You can’t get pregnant during your period — FAKE
1/5

Myth: You can’t get pregnant during your period — FAKE

It’s less likely, but not impossible. Sperm can live inside the body for up to 5 days, so if you ovulate early, pregnancy can still happen.

You Might Be Interested In
Myth: Period blood is “dirty” — FAKE
2/5
Period Myths: Real or Fake? 5 Common Myths Every Girl Should Know

Myth: Period blood is “dirty” — FAKE

Period blood is just a mix of blood and uterine lining. It’s a normal body function, not something impure or unhygienic.

Myth: You shouldn’t exercise on your period — FAKE
3/5

Myth: You shouldn’t exercise on your period — FAKE

Light workouts can actually reduce cramps and boost mood. If you feel tired, choose gentle movement like walking or stretching.

You Might Be Interested In
Myth: You can’t swim on your period — FAKE
4/5

Myth: You can’t swim on your period — FAKE

You can swim safely using tampons or a menstrual cup. Flow may look lighter in water, but the period doesn’t “stop.”

You Might Be Interested In
Myth: Severe cramps are always normal — FAKE (sometimes)
5/5

Myth: Severe cramps are always normal — FAKE (sometimes)

Mild cramps are common, but extreme pain isn’t something to ignore. If it affects daily life, it’s best to consult a doctor.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS